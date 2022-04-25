 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Traitors in Salem update for 25 April 2022

First Beta Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 8621766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are queuing up a restart to fix some performance issues users were having, some disconnect issues, and a few bugs that we have been working on over the weekend. Thank you all for your bug reports and feedback so far! It's been great seeing everyone have a blast.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8621766
Codename: Space Invaders Content Depot 1497641
Codename: Space Invaders Depot MAC Depot 1497642
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.