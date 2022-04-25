We are queuing up a restart to fix some performance issues users were having, some disconnect issues, and a few bugs that we have been working on over the weekend. Thank you all for your bug reports and feedback so far! It's been great seeing everyone have a blast.
Traitors in Salem update for 25 April 2022
First Beta Patch!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 8621766
Codename: Space Invaders Content Depot 1497641
Codename: Space Invaders Depot MAC Depot 1497642
Changed depots in beta branch