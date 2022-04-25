-New settings menu performance options and Inventory bug fixs

v0.5.08
-Changed the Titan Cage ruins setup so the pedestal will not get saved below the ground if the project is updating the visuals to a newer version
-Setup a Visual Quality option in the settings menu to automatically change multiple values at once for people who may not understand what those values do.
-Setup new performance related settings in the settings menu (an lod setting and a few improvements to other logic).
-Setup a popup dialog which will ask what Visual Quality you want to have set on the first launch of the game.
-Improved deep ocean rock lods and rest point towers lod setup to improve low end machine perf
-Fixed inventory stack movement bugs that happen in specific scenarios
