- Lucky draws have now a low chance to drop T4 mats.
- The alert-button shows now more than one thing on the tooltip.
- Removed the half stats button on the pet page if you have auto half stats. Instead there is now an input field where you can set a minimum pet growth which pets need to have in order to get clones with distribute.
- Removed pet sorting by party and changed sorting by activity so it also sorts by party.
- Fixed an issue with div gain from ubs when loading a save, some gp camp issue and an exploity bug.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 25 April 2022
Changes for Version 3.85.1317 (2022-04-25)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
