 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 25 April 2022

Changes for Version 3.85.1317 (2022-04-25)

Share · View all patches · Build 8621547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lucky draws have now a low chance to drop T4 mats.
  • The alert-button shows now more than one thing on the tooltip.
  • Removed the half stats button on the pet page if you have auto half stats. Instead there is now an input field where you can set a minimum pet growth which pets need to have in order to get clones with distribute.
  • Removed pet sorting by party and changed sorting by activity so it also sorts by party.
  • Fixed an issue with div gain from ubs when loading a save, some gp camp issue and an exploity bug.

Changed files in this update

Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.