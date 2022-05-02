The Last Cargo - Patch Notes 1.3.2

General:
- Added ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio support
- Added dust particles effect on each floor
- Added an effect of a "visible amount of HP loss" after receiving damage
- Added a sound of HP loss during bleeding
- Added sounds to large floor fans
- Added additional hunger and thirst markers
- Improved the display of ammunition counter (more readable)
- And few other smaller changes and improvements
Balance Adjustments:
- Reduced the number of tasks to complete relative to the difficulty level
- Bleeding now causes 10 HP every 20 seconds (previously 5 HP every 6 s)
- Upgrading perks (adaptations) to level 3 is now available from the beginning of the game (previously it was required to complete the game in "Permadeath" or on "The Last" difficulty mode)
Other:
If anyone has an issue with the appearance of thin lines/artifacts in fullscreen mode, then turning OFF "Antialiasing - Gamma Correction" under "NVIDIA Global Settings" will fix the issue.
