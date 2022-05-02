 Skip to content

The Last Cargo update for 2 May 2022

The Last Cargo - Patch Notes 1.3.2

General:
  • Added ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio support
  • Added dust particles effect on each floor
  • Added an effect of a "visible amount of HP loss" after receiving damage
  • Added a sound of HP loss during bleeding
  • Added sounds to large floor fans
  • Added additional hunger and thirst markers
  • Improved the display of ammunition counter (more readable)
  • And few other smaller changes and improvements
Balance Adjustments:
  • Reduced the number of tasks to complete relative to the difficulty level
  • Bleeding now causes 10 HP every 20 seconds (previously 5 HP every 6 s)
  • Upgrading perks (adaptations) to level 3 is now available from the beginning of the game (previously it was required to complete the game in "Permadeath" or on "The Last" difficulty mode)
If anyone has an issue with the appearance of thin lines/artifacts in fullscreen mode, then turning OFF "Antialiasing - Gamma Correction" under "NVIDIA Global Settings" will fix the issue.

