Patch Notes for 1.0.56

Overview
This patch has bug-fixes as the main focus, regarding issues such as Settings not being applied correctly and missing walls and geometry in levels, as well as increasing player guidance.
Changes:
- Depth of Field not being applied properly on first try when changing resolution
- Play sound when player heals by drumming
- Cutscene visual tweaks
- Cutscene audio improvements
- Myriad of general audio improvements
- Add more visual guides for navigation
- Fix some abrupt changes in lighting when moving about the levels
- Fix Siedi Stones not knocking Ailu back when they are ****
- Fix the final boss attacking player before the reveal cinematic.
- Improve several examinable objects placement
- Improved main progress blocker being visually more dense to ensure players realize it is intended to be fully impassable.
- Adjust hard to reach platforms and puzzle in BearCave
- Adjust hard to reach platforms and puzzle in Outlook
- Minor camera quality of life improvements
- Floaters have had their air vortex capture radius increased to make them a little bit easier to hit
- Fix Ailu possibly floating after some specific cutscenes
- Quality of Life: Low Health post processing effects toned down a lot, allowing the player to play the game better even when on low health. (wink* : Ailu can heal by drumming a small while with a musical instrument)
Changed files in this update