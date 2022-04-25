 Skip to content

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 25 April 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.56

Share · View all patches · Build 8621313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview

This patch has bug-fixes as the main focus, regarding issues such as Settings not being applied correctly and missing walls and geometry in levels, as well as increasing player guidance.

Changes:

  • Depth of Field not being applied properly on first try when changing resolution
  • Play sound when player heals by drumming
  • Cutscene visual tweaks
  • Cutscene audio improvements
  • Myriad of general audio improvements
  • Add more visual guides for navigation
  • Fix some abrupt changes in lighting when moving about the levels
  • Fix Siedi Stones not knocking Ailu back when they are ****
  • Fix the final boss attacking player before the reveal cinematic.
  • Improve several examinable objects placement
  • Improved main progress blocker being visually more dense to ensure players realize it is intended to be fully impassable.
  • Adjust hard to reach platforms and puzzle in BearCave
  • Adjust hard to reach platforms and puzzle in Outlook
  • Minor camera quality of life improvements
  • Floaters have had their air vortex capture radius increased to make them a little bit easier to hit
  • Fix Ailu possibly floating after some specific cutscenes
  • Quality of Life: Low Health post processing effects toned down a lot, allowing the player to play the game better even when on low health. (wink* : Ailu can heal by drumming a small while with a musical instrument)
