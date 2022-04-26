 Skip to content

HROT update for 26 April 2022

0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8621305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • melee kick (default key: LShift)
  • portable medikit (default key: 0) - bottle of wine Bušek
  • lightning gun improved (good for groups)
  • ball lightning launcher currently canceled
  • 4 new items added
  • grandma's sweeping machine (e2m4)
  • sickle double damage after collect Pioneer of socialism
  • motorcycle model improved
  • faster weapons change
  • bestiary
  • persistent console command history (up/down)
  • various bugs fixed and optimizations
  • maybe a new bugs

Episode 2 is still not done - planned date is 22 July....

