- melee kick (default key: LShift)
- portable medikit (default key: 0) - bottle of wine Bušek
- lightning gun improved (good for groups)
- ball lightning launcher currently canceled
- 4 new items added
- grandma's sweeping machine (e2m4)
- sickle double damage after collect Pioneer of socialism
- motorcycle model improved
- faster weapons change
- bestiary
- persistent console command history (up/down)
- various bugs fixed and optimizations
- maybe a new bugs
Episode 2 is still not done - planned date is 22 July....
Changed files in this update