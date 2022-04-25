Patch 0.03 EA

General Changes
- Double clicking to select all units of the same type radius increased
- The player is now notified when a unit outside of their camera bounds is being attacked
Gameplay Changes
- Lowered the radius of crop farms to 6 from 7 tiles
- Increased weaving mill production by roughly 30%, meaning it can handle multiple flax farms + sheep farms at once
- Increased furniture maker production speed by roughly 20%
- Increased fletcher production speed by 25%
- Direction modifier (backstabbing) no longer applies to units defending a garrison
- Ranged units now have double their normal attack speed when attacking in melee
- Carriers now take into account the combined distances of the entire delivery route instead of just to the provider
- Garrison armor bonus now applies for all sources of damage, including morale
Bug Fixes
- Fixed civilians attacking from inside their workplaces/homes
- Fixed neutral units taking treasures for their own
- Fixed stonecutters, woodcutters and fishermen going inside other buildings to do their outside job
- Fixed units not taking arrows/mana crystals from their home barracks
- Fixed woodcutters making a saved game unloadable
- When demolishing a tower, units will properly appear outside instead of staying invisible
- Melee defenders of a garrison will properly start attacking only after the gate/door has been destroyed
- Releasing soldiers from a garrison now works in multiplayer
- Militia description shows properly
Graphics Changes
- Added missing scholar death animation
