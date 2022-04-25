 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 25 April 2022

Patch 0.03 EA

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Changes
  • Double clicking to select all units of the same type radius increased
  • The player is now notified when a unit outside of their camera bounds is being attacked
Gameplay Changes
  • Lowered the radius of crop farms to 6 from 7 tiles
  • Increased weaving mill production by roughly 30%, meaning it can handle multiple flax farms + sheep farms at once
  • Increased furniture maker production speed by roughly 20%
  • Increased fletcher production speed by 25%
  • Direction modifier (backstabbing) no longer applies to units defending a garrison
  • Ranged units now have double their normal attack speed when attacking in melee
  • Carriers now take into account the combined distances of the entire delivery route instead of just to the provider
  • Garrison armor bonus now applies for all sources of damage, including morale
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed civilians attacking from inside their workplaces/homes
  • Fixed neutral units taking treasures for their own
  • Fixed stonecutters, woodcutters and fishermen going inside other buildings to do their outside job
  • Fixed units not taking arrows/mana crystals from their home barracks
  • Fixed woodcutters making a saved game unloadable
  • When demolishing a tower, units will properly appear outside instead of staying invisible
  • Melee defenders of a garrison will properly start attacking only after the gate/door has been destroyed
  • Releasing soldiers from a garrison now works in multiplayer
  • Militia description shows properly
Graphics Changes
  • Added missing scholar death animation
