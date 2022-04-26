 Skip to content

Wildermyth update for 26 April 2022

1.7+420 Kevkas Swordhand Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add an option to completely disable EOS (and crossplay)
Fix how many female hairs look on male heads
Fix bug where Engage would sometimes immediately cancel

