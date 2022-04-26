1.7+420 Kevkas Swordhand Hotfix 2
Add an option to completely disable EOS (and crossplay)
Fix how many female hairs look on male heads
Fix bug where Engage would sometimes immediately cancel
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Add an option to completely disable EOS (and crossplay)
Fix how many female hairs look on male heads
Fix bug where Engage would sometimes immediately cancel
Changed files in this update