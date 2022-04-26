1.0.1 Patch Notes

1.0.1 introduces a few fixes and QoL additions!
- Leaderboards: Times are now correctly displayed in the friends tab.
- Leaderboards: Remix is now displayed in the level name.
- Leaderboards: Mods don't show up incorrectly on some entries anymore.
- Shop: Fixed a typo on the purchase pop-up.
- Diving: You can no longer accidentally enter a dive state in the water.
- Camera Zoom: Your zoom level is now remembered after a reset.
- Volumetric Fog: Turning it off now no longer errantly rings it back randomly.
- Mod Dyes: You can now toggle dyes triggered by mods off in the settings.
- Crumbling Tower Level: Adjusted kill collider to avoid errant deaths.
Happy platforming!
Changed files in this update