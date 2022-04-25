- Fixed a bug where fields were not blocked in some battles.
- I've looked at the battles of several different games, but I still don't know how to make the units move to feel independent.
I'm trying a few things.
- Some minor dataset errors have been corrected.
- The overall skill cooldown of enemies with AOE skills has increased.
On average, it seems to have increased by more than 20%.
In the future, I plan to adjust the balance again in a different direction.
- It has been reported that the region creation failed due to an error and was trapped in the loading screen.
I've worked on a temporary return to the title screen...
If you will experience the same thing, please let me know what error message happened!
- I was reported that there is still tearing occur when turn on VSync.
According to the information found so far, in games using Unity Engine, such tearing may occur due to OS or DX versions.
I've found a rumor that running with DX9 does not cause any tearing, but the problem is that the rendering pipeline that the game is using does not seem to support DX9.
Nightfall Comes update for 25 April 2022
Version 1.0.5 Updated
Patchnotes via Steam Community
