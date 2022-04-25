 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 25 April 2022

V0.1181 - Hotfix

Build 8620971

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Quick fixes for Friday's patch.

Fixes

  • Fixed slider input fields not deselecting correctly, causing the camera to remain locked.

  • Fixed track edits with camera autofocus enabled resetting the camera pivot to the centre of the vehicle.

  • Fixed ammo racks not loading blueprints correctly when loading a design with the same number of compartments as the current design. This stopped further edits from updating space and mass correctly.

  • Fixed track separation slider not updating limits correctly. Causing it to break when edited.

  • Fixed designer UI not syncing with current description when loading in. Meaning returning to the designer appeared to delete your vehicle description.

  • Fixed freeform hotkeys triggering in generated compartment design, causing actions to start and the camera to lock.

  • Fixed the selection panel not allowing scrolling. Only noticeable on the custom decal and paint tabs.

  • Fixed torsion bar length slider breaking after loading a vehicle.

  • Part description fixes:

    • Added missing spaces in circular hatch name, crew required parts description, 50 Cal description, Pz VI exhaust.
    • Added missing name and description to radiator cap.
    • US and German track segment descriptions were switched. Unswitched them.

  • Fixed unclickable buttons when selecting a blueprint. Only occured after selecting a faction (the active faction button was being disabled, and not renabling upon reuse).

  • Stopped detaching a turret with another turret on top from detecting itself as a surface, making it constantly move towards the camera.

  • Finishing a freeform armour edit no longer disables armour view if armour view was enabled at the start of the edit.

  • Fixed various designers not fully resetting when starting a new vehicle.

  • Fixed certain designer hotkeys being triggered while typing text.

  • Fixed typo in destroy attachments confirm panel.

Changed

  • Rearranged freeform action buttons, into a more orderly 2x3 layout.
  • Fire extinguish key now rebindable.

More on the way ːsteamthumbsupː

  • Hamish

