V0.1181 - Hotfix

Quick fixes for Friday's patch.
Fixes
-
Fixed slider input fields not deselecting correctly, causing the camera to remain locked.
-
Fixed track edits with camera autofocus enabled resetting the camera pivot to the centre of the vehicle.
-
Fixed ammo racks not loading blueprints correctly when loading a design with the same number of compartments as the current design. This stopped further edits from updating space and mass correctly.
-
Fixed track separation slider not updating limits correctly. Causing it to break when edited.
-
Fixed designer UI not syncing with current description when loading in. Meaning returning to the designer appeared to delete your vehicle description.
-
Fixed freeform hotkeys triggering in generated compartment design, causing actions to start and the camera to lock.
-
Fixed the selection panel not allowing scrolling. Only noticeable on the custom decal and paint tabs.
-
Fixed torsion bar length slider breaking after loading a vehicle.
-
Part description fixes:
- Added missing spaces in circular hatch name, crew required parts description, 50 Cal description, Pz VI exhaust.
- Added missing name and description to radiator cap.
- US and German track segment descriptions were switched. Unswitched them.
-
Fixed unclickable buttons when selecting a blueprint. Only occured after selecting a faction (the active faction button was being disabled, and not renabling upon reuse).
-
Stopped detaching a turret with another turret on top from detecting itself as a surface, making it constantly move towards the camera.
-
Finishing a freeform armour edit no longer disables armour view if armour view was enabled at the start of the edit.
-
Fixed various designers not fully resetting when starting a new vehicle.
-
Fixed certain designer hotkeys being triggered while typing text.
-
Fixed typo in destroy attachments confirm panel.
Changed
- Rearranged freeform action buttons, into a more orderly 2x3 layout.
- Fire extinguish key now rebindable.
More on the way ːsteamthumbsupː
- Hamish
