Bigger update - v 0.3.0

Changed in 0.3.0:
NEW FEATURES:
- NEW BUILDING: Unit Transformer: Able to transform units into different unit types
- NEW BUILDING: Secret Underground Construction Bunker: Able to construct new buildings on the fly
- Billboards: Some levels now contain billboards
- Flying Chests: Opening a chest can now spawn additional chests
- Multiple items in chest: In some cases, chest may now spawn multiple items
NEW ITEMS:
- "Rare Unit Chance"
- "Flying Chests Chance"
- "Extra Flying Chests"
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Ale-Pub now shows the items in more animated way and has more emphasis on Rare units + updated SFX
- Show active items on the same list with passive items
- Updated sounds effects for Unit and Item purchases
- Made it so that it's now easier to make a DEMO build from the latest build
- Show item stats on item notification popup when collecting an item
- Items from chests now spawn to the ground
FIXES:
- [Community Feedback] In objectives list fix spelling regarding the Teleport
- [Community Feedback] Close UnitShop/Ale-Pub and ItemShop/S-market dialogs automatically after purchase
- Tooltip positioning should now be less wonky (some times there were random offset changes with tooltips)
- Make the green "open indicator" on top of the buildings visually more clear when ready to interact with a building
- Make "Enemy Health Bar" bigger.
- On some dialogs changed the position of "close button" to the bottom of the dialog
- Doubled boss enemy health
NOTE: Due to the new features, each run has more units and items on average, which might make the game a bit easier.
