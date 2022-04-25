 Skip to content

ARRIVAL: ZERO EARTH Playtest update for 25 April 2022

Bigger update - v 0.3.0

Build 8620970

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed in 0.3.0:

NEW FEATURES:

  • NEW BUILDING: Unit Transformer: Able to transform units into different unit types
  • NEW BUILDING: Secret Underground Construction Bunker: Able to construct new buildings on the fly
  • Billboards: Some levels now contain billboards
  • Flying Chests: Opening a chest can now spawn additional chests
  • Multiple items in chest: In some cases, chest may now spawn multiple items

NEW ITEMS:

  • "Rare Unit Chance"
  • "Flying Chests Chance"
  • "Extra Flying Chests"

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Ale-Pub now shows the items in more animated way and has more emphasis on Rare units + updated SFX
  • Show active items on the same list with passive items
  • Updated sounds effects for Unit and Item purchases
  • Made it so that it's now easier to make a DEMO build from the latest build
  • Show item stats on item notification popup when collecting an item
  • Items from chests now spawn to the ground

FIXES:

  • [Community Feedback] In objectives list fix spelling regarding the Teleport
  • [Community Feedback] Close UnitShop/Ale-Pub and ItemShop/S-market dialogs automatically after purchase
  • Tooltip positioning should now be less wonky (some times there were random offset changes with tooltips)
  • Make the green "open indicator" on top of the buildings visually more clear when ready to interact with a building
  • Make "Enemy Health Bar" bigger.
  • On some dialogs changed the position of "close button" to the bottom of the dialog
  • Doubled boss enemy health

NOTE: Due to the new features, each run has more units and items on average, which might make the game a bit easier.

