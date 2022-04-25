 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 25 April 2022

Version 0.592 Alpha + Playtest

Version 0.592 Alpha + Playtest

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Inputs

■ Changed keybinding for crouch from "left alt" to "x"

Functionality

■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added missing error messages

■ Added mass location for all items

■ Added function to use water from object "waterpipe" for item "highbanker01"
■ Added function to fill vehicle "minidumptruck01" with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added function to fill item "washingplantportable02" with vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Added function to teleport player with item "wheelbarrow01"
■ Added function to check if smelting still in progress for item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Added function to check if smelting still in progress for item "smeltingfurnace02"

Changed

■ Changed weight values for all items

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with showing fps on top right screen
■ Fixed error with fill material inside washingplants
■ Fixed error with start the smelting process
■ Fixed error with frozen items on item "table01" after loading the game
■ Fixed error with frozen items on item "table02" after loading the game
■ Fixed error with frozen items on bed of vehicles
■ Fixed error with finish cooling item "golbar01" inside item "mold01"
■ Fixed error with drop item "helmet01"
■ Fixed error with drop item "headlight01"
■ Fixed error with visible item "helmet01" if player switch inventory slots
■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "table01"
■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "table02"
■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "storagerack01"
■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "storagerack02"
■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "storagerack03"
■ Fixed error with smelt gold inside item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed error with smelt gold inside item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with release item "minersmoss" if reset item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error with release item "minersmoss" if reset item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error with release item "minersmoss" if reset item "washingplantportable02"
■ Fixed error with opening doors at store

Savegame

■ Added save variables for tablet color to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "container01" to savegame
■ Added save variables for item "container02" to savegame

Changed files in this update

Gold Hunter Depot 1082451
  • Loading history…
