Northern Journey update for 25 April 2022

Small fixes!

Build 8620823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 'back to game' buttons did not correctly display custom keys.

The raven statues marking entrances to gravemounds in Ravenfen has been moved to be more visible.

There was the possibility for out-of-bounds in Nokkpond that is now fixed.

