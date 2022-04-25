Darwinia 2.2.0-138 bugfix release

Game fixes:
- Armour collision is now more reasonable, and armour units should now follow orders immediately even when doing collision avoidance.
- Failure to resume audio after alt-tabbing back into the game is no longer fatal. When this occurs, the sound system will attempt to restart instead.
- The gesture input render now looks as intended (more blocky)
- User profile names are checked at creation time for valid characters and known reserved file names (e.g. Windows does not allow file or folder names to be "con", "aux", "com0", etc.)
Level editor fixes:
- Input fields referring to unsigned bytes (e.g. RGB color values in the level editor) are now clamped properly
- Linking buildings that are not meant to be linked could cause crashes. Several of these have been found and fixed.
- Cloned trees were not being rendered correctly due to incorrect visibility calculations. This may also fix other buildings that relied on recalculating render details after having their position assigned.
- The landscape guide grid window could crash the game in some circumstances.
Changed files in this update