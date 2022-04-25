1.38.2.6 (version 1448)

MISC
- Miscellaneous improvements to better support Steam Input (Glyph Fixes).
- Buy Menu can be more easily navigated with Controller. Uses a two-stage radial system. Initial deflection selects category. Sweeping motion selects item in category. Deadzone to exit category. Release the Buy Menu button to buy hovered item, or Right Trigger to buy without leaving the menu. Left trigger to donate. LB for Rebuy, RB for Autobuy.*
- Mouse movement will not turn glyph mode back to PC/Mouse mode.
- Fixed Radio Radial: Mouse Wheel no longer triggers in-game binds (i.e. no more switching weapon when trying to switch comms page).
*Please re-apply default SteamInput bindings via the configurator to get this functionality.
MAPS
Climb
- Remade all climbing wall models for graphical and performance improvements (Thanks Andi!)
- Added ropes near climbing walls
- Lowered extinguishers and railings in the blue section stairs
- Various minor details added
- Clipping improvements
- Added Nut
- Added barrels to disrupt existing data
- Added grenade clips on restaurant ceiling to avoid weird grenades
- Adjusted spawns slightly
- Removed screwdriver that could be mistaken for a dropped weapon in the drop room
- Added vphysics clip on the main hall floor to prevent it from swallowing guns (Sorry TrilluXe!)
- Fixed lighting on the lobby pillar
- Fixed broken deathmatch spawn
- Fixed floating objects (Thanks Joaokaka1998!)
- Fixed some spelling errors
Crete
- Added new artwork to side alley.
- Fixed incorrect roof material.
- Moved crates clipping through each other. (Thanks KILLER)
- Fixed pixel walk. (Thanks Mischief)
- Various clipping improvements.
Iris
- Improved clipping on car near Tunnel, fixed curbs near Diner and added grenade clips on the fence behind Diner (Thanks Maxim)
- Fixed spots where molotovs could damage players through walls (Thanks yeetadogXD)
- Fixed bomb stuck spots, floating props and some props fading too soon (Thanks Joaokaka1998)
- Minor visual changes around the map
- Added inconspicuous detail
Vineyard
- Fixed a regression in Village that could be used to get out of bounds
- Greatly reduced the amount of small displacements across the map to further increase game stability
- Changed windows in Fort
- Fixed a spot near the river where you could previously get stuck in
Extra notes