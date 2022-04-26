IOSoccer Spring 2022 Update

Request Substitute Menu
- Added an in-game menu (accessed via the Join Team menu) for friendly matches organised in Europe via CoachBot. (Thing'e')
- Sub requests are sent to the official Discord, along with futher information of the game, and a button for players to easily accept requests. (Thing'e', Guus)
Stadium Changes
- Added 8v8_dayfall, which is day-themed version of 8v8_nightfall (Thing'e', Shagwa)
- Brightened lighting on 8v8_coral (Thing'e')
- Removed 8v8_nightfall from the mapcycle (Thing'e')
Minor Changes
- Changed voice codec to use CELT, which should offer slightly better quality (thanks to RobiFera)
- Lowered threshold at which a match will be automatically ended when sv_autoendmatch is enabled (Thing'e')
- Match statistics will no longer be saved or sent when the number of players in the match is less than half of the match format, e.g. if its 2v2, at least 2 players will have had to have played. (Thing'e')
- Fixed crash issues with Replay Manager (Thing'e')
Changed files in this update