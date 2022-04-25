 Skip to content

Ember Knights update for 25 April 2022

Patch Notes #v0.1.1 b29/

New Features/Content & Main Changes

  • New revive instances:
  • Previously, 100% on boss
  • Added, 50% on miniboss, 25% on healing rooms
  • Additional metrics:
  • Healing sources
  • Damage tracking
  • Shop data
  • Small sequence for players going through the Tear to remind them to talk to Evee/Esper for tablet/relic orb identification
  • Added Ember Tree popup for ET progress
  • Bow can interupt attack with roll/skill use
  • Fixed grammar on bow description
  • Updated build version to 0.1.1

Balancing

  • Increased requirements on Frost Bite relic to have 2 ice things
  • Increased Mimic speed 30 > 64
  • Cyclone changes:
  • Reduced damage from 8/8/8 > 3/3/3 (tap/charge/perfect)
  • Reduced duration from 4/4.5/5 > 2.5/3/3.5
  • Reduced pull radius from 200/250/300 > 200/225/250
  • Increased max attack range for Herald's Arcing projectile attack (was getting stuck at start of fight)
  • Updated Herald's skull bomb visual to stand out better in the dark room
  • Slightly increased Whirmaw’s spin build up time 0.75s > 0.92s
  • Swapped Whirmaw and Rotworm appearance progression
  • Reduced some dark forest rooms having max 2/3 enemy types (which could results in 4 enemy types)
  • Increased aggro range for ice minion from 150 > 1000
  • Reduced stun threshold for pinwheel elite from 75 > 35
  • Reduced threshold to mash out of frozen/chained/grab statuses by 50% (wasn't set in the right place previously)
  • Updated Ember Tree upgrade 7 – Earned Power to only trigger on bosses
  • Reduced healing in A3
  • Reduced some A1 rooms having max 2/3 enemy types (could result in 4 enemy types at once)
  • Set the timed chest reward to <=7:00, not <7:00
  • Aim assist tweaks for bow
  • Reduced gold props in healing rooms
  • Reduced HP for A1 miniboss variants (50-100)
  • Changed relic 130 to use ADD instead of MUL for skill modifier
  • Increased damage delay on Mosquito miniboss variants poison/red circle from 0.3s > 0.75s
  • Increased the move/damage delay on Phantom chain projectiles from 0.3s > 0.65s
  • Ice King – sped up phase transition swords and added circle indicators at spawn

Bugs

  • Can't progress if P1 is dead during NPC dialogue
  • Fixed bug with UIPlayerSelectOnline where it wasn’t getting sent back to the lobby for clients if the host closes the game
  • Force hiding the black overlay when initializing the A3 boss room
  • Timed chest not spawning its other rewards
  • Bunch of compendium bugs:
  • Back button had no label
  • Item selector being cut off by scrollbar
  • Index out of range in previous runs
  • Always showing sword in history
  • Pause lock on item drop
  • Delayed camera shake
  • Red edges on screen during boss death and revive
  • Null reference if host disconnects during gameover
  • Heroic horn double buffing
  • Relic description issues
  • Null with Wisps when their target entity becomes dead/null
  • Critical: if players leave the room while someone is dying/reviving, game breaks
  • Critical/Exploit: swapping Skills allows players to freeze the game and blow up everything. Turned Skill swapping off for now
  • Ripple FX playing during Evee’s intro
  • Healing Pool banner persisting to the next room
  • Reviving players at the spawn point in Healing Rooms so they don’t get pushed through the wall
  • Removed Ember Tree “waiting for all players” requirement, only host can edit
  • Ember Tree upgrades not working for online
  • Few minor fixes for the commune cutscene
  • Damage overlay flashing when switching weapons
  • Bunch of fixes related to doors and the host being dead:
  • Disabled the south door’s trigger and trigger game object
  • Only checking to go to the next room if it’s a north door
  • Added an early return in the DoorSYS if the door loading system is running (it won’t process door triggers while moving players)
  • Fix for enemy death events being dispatched twice to clients causing stat discrepencies
  • Fix for reviving players while Meteor kills boss/miniboss
  • Fixed player head – didn't show when reviving instantly
  • Fixed a bug where extra gold and extra ember drops were not in sync between client and server
  • Fix for snowball relic with clients (not freezing, aim was off)
  • Fix for client desync/unable to move after finishing the game and playing again
  • Various desync issues
  • Custom cursor tweak
  • Volume tweaks
  • Fixed a client player state bug for cutscenes when host causes a null reference
  • Fixed a bug with the game over screen in online play. Game over shows placeholder values and images if a client disconnects and a new lobby isn’t made

