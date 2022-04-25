Patch Notes #v0.1.1 b29/

New Features/Content & Main Changes
- New revive instances:
- Previously, 100% on boss
- Added, 50% on miniboss, 25% on healing rooms
- Additional metrics:
- Healing sources
- Damage tracking
- Shop data
- Small sequence for players going through the Tear to remind them to talk to Evee/Esper for tablet/relic orb identification
- Added Ember Tree popup for ET progress
- Bow can interupt attack with roll/skill use
- Fixed grammar on bow description
- Updated build version to 0.1.1
Balancing
- Increased requirements on Frost Bite relic to have 2 ice things
- Increased Mimic speed 30 > 64
- Cyclone changes:
- Reduced damage from 8/8/8 > 3/3/3 (tap/charge/perfect)
- Reduced duration from 4/4.5/5 > 2.5/3/3.5
- Reduced pull radius from 200/250/300 > 200/225/250
- Increased max attack range for Herald's Arcing projectile attack (was getting stuck at start of fight)
- Updated Herald's skull bomb visual to stand out better in the dark room
- Slightly increased Whirmaw’s spin build up time 0.75s > 0.92s
- Swapped Whirmaw and Rotworm appearance progression
- Reduced some dark forest rooms having max 2/3 enemy types (which could results in 4 enemy types)
- Increased aggro range for ice minion from 150 > 1000
- Reduced stun threshold for pinwheel elite from 75 > 35
- Reduced threshold to mash out of frozen/chained/grab statuses by 50% (wasn't set in the right place previously)
- Updated Ember Tree upgrade 7 – Earned Power to only trigger on bosses
- Reduced healing in A3
- Reduced some A1 rooms having max 2/3 enemy types (could result in 4 enemy types at once)
- Set the timed chest reward to <=7:00, not <7:00
- Aim assist tweaks for bow
- Reduced gold props in healing rooms
- Reduced HP for A1 miniboss variants (50-100)
- Changed relic 130 to use ADD instead of MUL for skill modifier
- Increased damage delay on Mosquito miniboss variants poison/red circle from 0.3s > 0.75s
- Increased the move/damage delay on Phantom chain projectiles from 0.3s > 0.65s
- Ice King – sped up phase transition swords and added circle indicators at spawn
Bugs
- Can't progress if P1 is dead during NPC dialogue
- Fixed bug with UIPlayerSelectOnline where it wasn’t getting sent back to the lobby for clients if the host closes the game
- Force hiding the black overlay when initializing the A3 boss room
- Timed chest not spawning its other rewards
- Bunch of compendium bugs:
- Back button had no label
- Item selector being cut off by scrollbar
- Index out of range in previous runs
- Always showing sword in history
- Pause lock on item drop
- Delayed camera shake
- Red edges on screen during boss death and revive
- Null reference if host disconnects during gameover
- Heroic horn double buffing
- Relic description issues
- Null with Wisps when their target entity becomes dead/null
- Critical: if players leave the room while someone is dying/reviving, game breaks
- Critical/Exploit: swapping Skills allows players to freeze the game and blow up everything. Turned Skill swapping off for now
- Ripple FX playing during Evee’s intro
- Healing Pool banner persisting to the next room
- Reviving players at the spawn point in Healing Rooms so they don’t get pushed through the wall
- Removed Ember Tree “waiting for all players” requirement, only host can edit
- Ember Tree upgrades not working for online
- Few minor fixes for the commune cutscene
- Damage overlay flashing when switching weapons
- Bunch of fixes related to doors and the host being dead:
- Disabled the south door’s trigger and trigger game object
- Only checking to go to the next room if it’s a north door
- Added an early return in the DoorSYS if the door loading system is running (it won’t process door triggers while moving players)
- Fix for enemy death events being dispatched twice to clients causing stat discrepencies
- Fix for reviving players while Meteor kills boss/miniboss
- Fixed player head – didn't show when reviving instantly
- Fixed a bug where extra gold and extra ember drops were not in sync between client and server
- Fix for snowball relic with clients (not freezing, aim was off)
- Fix for client desync/unable to move after finishing the game and playing again
- Various desync issues
- Custom cursor tweak
- Volume tweaks
- Fixed a client player state bug for cutscenes when host causes a null reference
- Fixed a bug with the game over screen in online play. Game over shows placeholder values and images if a client disconnects and a new lobby isn’t made
