Version 0.4.0

The main story is entering the latter half.
And welcome to 0.4.x. This is where a second sector which Nick can visit will be added throughout.
The name of the sector is Crimson White which will give a completely different vibe than Cold haven. CH is dark and gloomy. CW is white with crimson linings. It is also much larger, a home to 10,000 people. Cold Haven is a home to just 1,500.
The story progression is pretty much stuck until parts of CW I need is ready.
⨭ Added
-
Story progression. Cold haven part is pretty much over. Crimson White needs to be somewhat functional to proceed further.
-
A side quest “Android 2.0” can now start. This is Viviant’s personal quest.
-
As soon as you can exit Cold haven, you now can access another sector called Crimson White. Now, you CAN enter it, but it’s barely there. It will be progressively built. This is where Viviant’s story will take you to.
💘 NSFW stuff
- The third scene with Cass. This is where it is hinted that why Cass true route is canon. She is the only one who can fulfill Nick’s secret dream.
↹ Changed
- There is now going to be a shuttle appearing from time to time on the shuttle pad in section C. Its appearance is tied to the main quest progression.
Changed files in this update