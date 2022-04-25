 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 25 April 2022

v0.42 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where if your last monster girl was knocked unconscious by a trap that led to battle, you would still be taken into battle.
  • You can no longer give mile stones to a girl after they have already recieved that mile stone tier
  • Fixed some drawing issues with skirts and dresses on the lamia in battle.
  • Fixed a crash caused when trying to flee battle
  • Fixed a crash caused when exiting the check stats menu while the tutorial dialogue is open
  • Fixed a crash caused by swapping backwards in battle when alone.
  • Fixed a map issue in the cave on floor 16 and floor 31

QoL:

  • Reverted the clothing retains palette change. Swapping clothing will now change to a default palette for the clothing article.

Balance:

  • Swapped clothing costs of striped shirt and suit jacket
