v0.42 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed an issue where if your last monster girl was knocked unconscious by a trap that led to battle, you would still be taken into battle.
- You can no longer give mile stones to a girl after they have already recieved that mile stone tier
- Fixed some drawing issues with skirts and dresses on the lamia in battle.
- Fixed a crash caused when trying to flee battle
- Fixed a crash caused when exiting the check stats menu while the tutorial dialogue is open
- Fixed a crash caused by swapping backwards in battle when alone.
- Fixed a map issue in the cave on floor 16 and floor 31
QoL:
- Reverted the clothing retains palette change. Swapping clothing will now change to a default palette for the clothing article.
Balance:
- Swapped clothing costs of striped shirt and suit jacket
Changed files in this update