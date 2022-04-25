Patch Update 32.1

Howdy Folks!
Thanks for the great feedback so far on the Phone Home update. Glad everyone is enjoying it so far. This is a small patch update to address a few new and older issues.
Keep that feedback coming. It’s great to hear what you like, what you don’t and what isn’t working.
Release Notes
- Fixed: Unable to change keybind setting
- Fixed: Some data not cleaned up properly resulting in poor performance over play time
- Fixed: Hover icons showing in bottom left corner of the map for objects that only occupy a 1×1 tile size
- Fixed: Hardened Structure Resin can be crafted without unlocking the recipe research
- Fixed: Unable to modify craft queue item if copied from another machine
- Fixed: Colonists stuck if attempting to look for a medi-bed while other colonists are on an expedition
- Fixed: Naturally spawning harvestable plants spawning in the same tile in some instances
- Fixed: Colonist population number showing incorrectly when at or above population cap
Changed files in this update