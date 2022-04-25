 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 25 April 2022

Patch Update 32.1

Patch Update 32.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Thanks for the great feedback so far on the Phone Home update. Glad everyone is enjoying it so far. This is a small patch update to address a few new and older issues.

Keep that feedback coming. It’s great to hear what you like, what you don’t and what isn’t working.

Release Notes

  • Fixed: Unable to change keybind setting
  • Fixed: Some data not cleaned up properly resulting in poor performance over play time
  • Fixed: Hover icons showing in bottom left corner of the map for objects that only occupy a 1×1 tile size
  • Fixed: Hardened Structure Resin can be crafted without unlocking the recipe research
  • Fixed: Unable to modify craft queue item if copied from another machine
  • Fixed: Colonists stuck if attempting to look for a medi-bed while other colonists are on an expedition
  • Fixed: Naturally spawning harvestable plants spawning in the same tile in some instances
  • Fixed: Colonist population number showing incorrectly when at or above population cap

