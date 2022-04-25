Patch 0.1.02

Additions:
- Auto-save feature that occurs in 1 min. intervals to prevent data loss when crashing
(some users reported crashes but more data is needed to investigate)
(Auto-save icon will be shown on screen)
- Hotbar slots can be accessed with 1,2,3,4,5 keys
Changes:
- Hostile mobs only attack buildings only when the player is near or inside them
- Wolves only spawn in forests now
- Buffed Buildings
Bug Fixes:
- Stacking issues have been fixed
- Mob bait doesn't explode anymore
- Building recipe box doesn't remain on screen after closing the menu
Changed files in this update