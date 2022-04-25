 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Far Lands update for 25 April 2022

Patch 0.1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8620037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Auto-save feature that occurs in 1 min. intervals to prevent data loss when crashing
    (some users reported crashes but more data is needed to investigate)
    (Auto-save icon will be shown on screen)
  • Hotbar slots can be accessed with 1,2,3,4,5 keys

Changes:

  • Hostile mobs only attack buildings only when the player is near or inside them
  • Wolves only spawn in forests now
  • Buffed Buildings

Bug Fixes:

  • Stacking issues have been fixed
  • Mob bait doesn't explode anymore
  • Building recipe box doesn't remain on screen after closing the menu
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.