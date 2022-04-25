 Skip to content

Intergalactic Fishing update for 25 April 2022

Version 1.4.3 Patch Notes

Version 1.4.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when winding in or casting

A list of patch notes from all updates can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/949600/discussions/4/2253433385454123585/

