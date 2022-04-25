Major Update 7 - Modding!
Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678477
Revamped the final boss fight with new mechanics. It should now be more engaging, but also more rewarding: every victory will unlock new skills and relics that can be found in the following runs.
Added new skills for each class:
Warrior: Charge, Fend Off, Hook, Rebuke, Second Wind, Slam, Sword-sworn, Taunt.
Ranger: Commanding Shot, Disengage, Explosive Arrow, Partner Up, Supply Line.
Mystic: Cleanse, Empathy, Incense, Observation, Volatile Mixture.
Added new per-class passive skills:
Warrior: Automatically attacks enemies moving into or out of melee range to apply Bleeding.
Ranger: Gets a stacking bonus to power and accuracy against a target flanked by the Ranger's allies.
Mystic: Applies a stacking healing-over-time effect to allies standing next to the target of the Mystic's primary attack.
At rank-up, instead of getting an automatic Health increase, Heroes will now be able to choose to improve either Health, Armor or a combination of both (presented via choice cards).
Added official support for macOS (10.13 High Sierra or newer) and Linux (SteamOS 3.0 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS).
Added official support for Steam Deck.
Added modding tools and integrated support for Steam Workshop.
To install mods, subscribe to them here:
Then run the game from Steam and select "moddable" from the popup menu. You can view and manage mods from the Options / Steam Workshop menu.
To create mods, install and run The Hand of Merlin - Editor. We'll be adding modding guides soon - stay tuned!
General fixes:
- Fixed an issue where closing the game in specific circumstances could cause the save data to get corrupted - this should no longer be possible.
- Fixed a crash in the relic shop when dragging a relic into a slot where there is no hero.
- Fixed a bug where the reroll button for skill cards was not usable with a gamepad.
- Fixed a rare bug where Tariq's Bladedancer passive would not work correctly in certain cases.
- Fixed a rare crash if holding down [Esc] while the game is transitioning between states.
- Fixed a bug where unit attributes weren't updated when a status effect that affects that unit had its stack count changed.
- Fixed an issue where toggling "show extended tooltips" (formulas) didn't trigger an update for status effect tooltips, for cases where they had a value derived from a formula.
- Fixed an issue where destroyed cover objects could sometimes still show up as whole and translucent when hovered-over by mouse.
- Fixed a rare bug where encounter cards could get overlapped if clicking on them extremely fast.
- Fixed the tooltip for Pheasant Feather relic, which did not list the actual effect applied.
- Irish Gorget relic can no longer miss with its heal effect.
- Fixed an issue causing the Skein of Thread relic to be unequippable.
- "The House of Peace" encounter now correctly grants Supplies when picking pomegranates.
Quality of life changes:
- Fresh profiles will now start with 0 Essence, instead of 1. To offset this, winning the game now grants 1 essence every time as a minimum. This is a QoL feature because it eliminates the Core/Spell selection step of the loadout process for the very first run of a new player.
- Improved the Lobby UI (roster and loadout selection) - it should be both more informative and more intuitive now.
- Added "camera speed" option for the Lobby transitions.
- Removed the list of previous end-of-run reports from the Lobby, as this screen was very seldomly used.
- Improved the skill cards layout for better readability.
- Added stats tracking to Victory/Defeat screens: enemies defeated, turns taken, etc.
- Ability tooltips will now indicate the shape and size of an ability's area of effect in the tooltip header.
- Added an attribute breakdown to unit tooltips, for added clarity of various effects' interactions.
- All tooltips will now show formulas in parenthesis only if the formula is non-trivial (i.e. involves at least one multiplication).
- Added subtle box backgrounds for the various combat UI elements to make them easier to read in both light and dark environments.
- Improved the visuals of the in-game UI scrollbars.
- Improved the visuals of the in-game Bestiary's navigation labels.
- Changed the icons and names of the map nodes in the final zone (Jerusalem) to be more clear about what they reward.
- Renamed Mystic's Desecration skill into Raze, as this is more appropriate to the lore.
Gameplay balancing:
- Morgan Tud's Druid Physician passive is replaced with Thornwarden: it applies Thorns to adjacent allies after using Singe, granting them damage reflection.
- Zahra's starting skill (Stand Ready) is removed and replaced with Second Wind: it clears debuffs and restores armor to caster.
- Soft-disables will no longer be able to reduce attributes to zero, meaning they cannot turn into hard-disables. For example, Slow can no longer reduce Speed to zero, which would make it the same as Root.
- Mending now stacks with itself, but has a cap of 5 stacks.
- Bleeding now stacks with itself, but has a cap of 5 stacks.
- Ranger's Blinding Smoke skill (and its upgrades) have been buffed to apply stronger debuffs (now scaling with Power).
- Wilfred no longer starts with the Sprint skill, but instead with Shiv.
- Wilfred's passive (Non-chalant) has been buffed to deal more damage to Targeted enemies (now scaling with Power).
- Rumayla's passive (Piercer of the Veil) has been buffed - it now reduces targeted enemy's Power by -25% (instead of a flat -2).
- The extra damage granted through Breunor's passive (Keen) no longer applies to just one hit, but instead lasts for the whole turn.
- Zahra's starting Armor is now 25 (up from 15), and her starting Power is now 5 (up from 4).
- Zahra's passive (Resourceful) has been buffed - it now restores armor points equal to 50% of maximum Armor (instead of 1*Power).
- Ranger's Surging Shot skill (upgrade of Shoot) has been buffed. Grants Surge on damage dealt instead of health damage dealt.
- Abominations will no longer apply Poison or Bleeding - these effects are now reserved for players. Instead, monsters will apply Corruption, which has tighter rules on stacking and maximum damage per turn.
