The Hand of Merlin update for 25 April 2022

Major Update 7 - Modding!

25 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678477

New features:[img]

  • Revamped the final boss fight with new mechanics. It should now be more engaging, but also more rewarding: every victory will unlock new skills and relics that can be found in the following runs.

  • Added new skills for each class:

  • Warrior: Charge, Fend Off, Hook, Rebuke, Second Wind, Slam, Sword-sworn, Taunt.

  • Ranger: Commanding Shot, Disengage, Explosive Arrow, Partner Up, Supply Line.

  • Mystic: Cleanse, Empathy, Incense, Observation, Volatile Mixture.

  • Added new per-class passive skills:

  • Warrior: Automatically attacks enemies moving into or out of melee range to apply Bleeding.

  • Ranger: Gets a stacking bonus to power and accuracy against a target flanked by the Ranger's allies.

  • Mystic: Applies a stacking healing-over-time effect to allies standing next to the target of the Mystic's primary attack.

  • At rank-up, instead of getting an automatic Health increase, Heroes will now be able to choose to improve either Health, Armor or a combination of both (presented via choice cards).

  • Added official support for macOS (10.13 High Sierra or newer) and Linux (SteamOS 3.0 or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS).

  • Added official support for Steam Deck.

  • Added modding tools and integrated support for Steam Workshop.

  • To install mods, subscribe to them here:

  • http://steamcommunity.com/app/600610/workshop/

  • Then run the game from Steam and select "moddable" from the popup menu. You can view and manage mods from the Options / Steam Workshop menu.

  • To create mods, install and run The Hand of Merlin - Editor. We'll be adding modding guides soon - stay tuned!

General fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where closing the game in specific circumstances could cause the save data to get corrupted - this should no longer be possible.
  • Fixed a crash in the relic shop when dragging a relic into a slot where there is no hero.
  • Fixed a bug where the reroll button for skill cards was not usable with a gamepad.
  • Fixed a rare bug where Tariq's Bladedancer passive would not work correctly in certain cases.
  • Fixed a rare crash if holding down [Esc] while the game is transitioning between states.
  • Fixed a bug where unit attributes weren't updated when a status effect that affects that unit had its stack count changed.
  • Fixed an issue where toggling "show extended tooltips" (formulas) didn't trigger an update for status effect tooltips, for cases where they had a value derived from a formula.
  • Fixed an issue where destroyed cover objects could sometimes still show up as whole and translucent when hovered-over by mouse.
  • Fixed a rare bug where encounter cards could get overlapped if clicking on them extremely fast.
  • Fixed the tooltip for Pheasant Feather relic, which did not list the actual effect applied.
  • Irish Gorget relic can no longer miss with its heal effect.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Skein of Thread relic to be unequippable.
  • "The House of Peace" encounter now correctly grants Supplies when picking pomegranates.

Quality of life changes:

  • Fresh profiles will now start with 0 Essence, instead of 1. To offset this, winning the game now grants 1 essence every time as a minimum. This is a QoL feature because it eliminates the Core/Spell selection step of the loadout process for the very first run of a new player.
  • Improved the Lobby UI (roster and loadout selection) - it should be both more informative and more intuitive now.
  • Added "camera speed" option for the Lobby transitions.
  • Removed the list of previous end-of-run reports from the Lobby, as this screen was very seldomly used.
  • Improved the skill cards layout for better readability.
  • Added stats tracking to Victory/Defeat screens: enemies defeated, turns taken, etc.
  • Ability tooltips will now indicate the shape and size of an ability's area of effect in the tooltip header.
  • Added an attribute breakdown to unit tooltips, for added clarity of various effects' interactions.
  • All tooltips will now show formulas in parenthesis only if the formula is non-trivial (i.e. involves at least one multiplication).
  • Added subtle box backgrounds for the various combat UI elements to make them easier to read in both light and dark environments.
  • Improved the visuals of the in-game UI scrollbars.
  • Improved the visuals of the in-game Bestiary's navigation labels.
  • Changed the icons and names of the map nodes in the final zone (Jerusalem) to be more clear about what they reward.
  • Renamed Mystic's Desecration skill into Raze, as this is more appropriate to the lore.

Gameplay balancing:

  • Morgan Tud's Druid Physician passive is replaced with Thornwarden: it applies Thorns to adjacent allies after using Singe, granting them damage reflection.
  • Zahra's starting skill (Stand Ready) is removed and replaced with Second Wind: it clears debuffs and restores armor to caster.
  • Soft-disables will no longer be able to reduce attributes to zero, meaning they cannot turn into hard-disables. For example, Slow can no longer reduce Speed to zero, which would make it the same as Root.
  • Mending now stacks with itself, but has a cap of 5 stacks.
  • Bleeding now stacks with itself, but has a cap of 5 stacks.
  • Ranger's Blinding Smoke skill (and its upgrades) have been buffed to apply stronger debuffs (now scaling with Power).
  • Wilfred no longer starts with the Sprint skill, but instead with Shiv.
  • Wilfred's passive (Non-chalant) has been buffed to deal more damage to Targeted enemies (now scaling with Power).
  • Rumayla's passive (Piercer of the Veil) has been buffed - it now reduces targeted enemy's Power by -25% (instead of a flat -2).
  • The extra damage granted through Breunor's passive (Keen) no longer applies to just one hit, but instead lasts for the whole turn.
  • Zahra's starting Armor is now 25 (up from 15), and her starting Power is now 5 (up from 4).
  • Zahra's passive (Resourceful) has been buffed - it now restores armor points equal to 50% of maximum Armor (instead of 1*Power).
  • Ranger's Surging Shot skill (upgrade of Shoot) has been buffed. Grants Surge on damage dealt instead of health damage dealt.
  • Abominations will no longer apply Poison or Bleeding - these effects are now reserved for players. Instead, monsters will apply Corruption, which has tighter rules on stacking and maximum damage per turn.

