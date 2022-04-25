 Skip to content

Lazy Galaxy 2 update for 25 April 2022

Hotfix 2.0.3 is live!

Build 8619661

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Thank you for your feedback regarding 2.0.2 update! We've fixed a few reported problems:

  • Changed UI scaling so elements don't overflow anymore
  • Fixed the queue/enemy power displays overlapping with the side buttons when the alternative UI mode is enabled
  • If you have automatic health packs unlocked, they are also collected before going into the next battle
  • Fixed scrolling UIs also changing the zoom level
  • Added a space between numbers and some abbreviations in the normal notation mode

Changed files in this update

Lazy Galaxy 2 Windows Depot 1477951
Lazy Galaxy 2 Linux Depot 1477952
Lazy Galaxy 2 Osx Depot 1477953
