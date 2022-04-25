Hotfix 2.0.3 is live!

Hello,
Thank you for your feedback regarding 2.0.2 update! We've fixed a few reported problems:
- Changed UI scaling so elements don't overflow anymore
- Fixed the queue/enemy power displays overlapping with the side buttons when the alternative UI mode is enabled
- If you have automatic health packs unlocked, they are also collected before going into the next battle
- Fixed scrolling UIs also changing the zoom level
- Added a space between numbers and some abbreviations in the normal notation mode
Changed files in this update