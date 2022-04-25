 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Software Inc. update for 25 April 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8619589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added company sign customization options
  • Highlighting for selected carpets and signs has been added
  • Default buildings are now loaded from RAM, so custom buildings can be cloud synced with Steam

Fixes

  • Fixed Gas boiler, Heat pump and Roof AC usage estimations, that would otherwise make them break too quickly and make them seem cheaper in the build menu
  • Fixed bug that would make game think manufacturing process was invalid because a step was skipped
  • Fixed an infinite loop bug when dragging a wall in cramped spaces
  • Fixed divide by zero error in add-on sales calculation
  • Fixed walls also being lowered for pillars when toggling walls
  • Fixed component printer or assembler being marked as sending to an invalid destination in cases with many splits and merges along the assembly line
  • Fixed staff not picking closest furniture if they had assigned rooms and the furniture was placed directly above on another floor

Changed files in this update

Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.