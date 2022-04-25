Patch notes for Beta 1.1.20

Changes
- Added company sign customization options
- Highlighting for selected carpets and signs has been added
- Default buildings are now loaded from RAM, so custom buildings can be cloud synced with Steam
Fixes
- Fixed Gas boiler, Heat pump and Roof AC usage estimations, that would otherwise make them break too quickly and make them seem cheaper in the build menu
- Fixed bug that would make game think manufacturing process was invalid because a step was skipped
- Fixed an infinite loop bug when dragging a wall in cramped spaces
- Fixed divide by zero error in add-on sales calculation
- Fixed walls also being lowered for pillars when toggling walls
- Fixed component printer or assembler being marked as sending to an invalid destination in cases with many splits and merges along the assembly line
- Fixed staff not picking closest furniture if they had assigned rooms and the furniture was placed directly above on another floor
Changed files in this update