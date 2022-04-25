Crusaders!
We are here to bring you an update 1.3.1b!
**Please verify the integrity of game files if you still have crashes after downloading the patch.
Beware of possible plot spoilers!
Quests**
- Fixed the trigger for Hilor's quest in 5th chapter;
- In one of the book event in the second DLC, the team got attacked by the monster despite having a lookout – fixed;
- In some cases, players on the Demon mythic path could get 2 mythic levels at once instead of one – fixed.
Areas
- A cultist could kill Rekarth in the basement – fixed;
- Fixed minor error in mercenaries' cutscenes;
- Fixed the disappearance of Camellia in Drezen. We are helpful, are we not?
- Fixed the navigation in the theater's basement – you can no longer get stuck under the door;
- Minor fixes for the graveyard area in Through the Ashes DLC.
Visual
- Fixed the black holes in the terrain at the Graveyard.
UI
- Fixed the white loading screens;
- Mouse cursor returned to its normal size.
Misс
- Fixed the crashes on loading on some PC configurations.
Changed files in this update