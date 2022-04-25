 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 25 April 2022

Update 1.3.1b

Update 1.3.1b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crusaders!

We are here to bring you an update 1.3.1b!

**Please verify the integrity of game files if you still have crashes after downloading the patch.

Beware of possible plot spoilers!

Quests**

  • Fixed the trigger for Hilor's quest in 5th chapter;
  • In one of the book event in the second DLC, the team got attacked by the monster despite having a lookout – fixed;
  • In some cases, players on the Demon mythic path could get 2 mythic levels at once instead of one – fixed.

Areas

  • A cultist could kill Rekarth in the basement – fixed;
  • Fixed minor error in mercenaries' cutscenes;
  • Fixed the disappearance of Camellia in Drezen. We are helpful, are we not?
  • Fixed the navigation in the theater's basement – you can no longer get stuck under the door;
  • Minor fixes for the graveyard area in Through the Ashes DLC.

Visual

  • Fixed the black holes in the terrain at the Graveyard.

UI

  • Fixed the white loading screens;
  • Mouse cursor returned to its normal size.

Misс

  • Fixed the crashes on loading on some PC configurations.

