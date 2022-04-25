Update 1.21: Weather

Dear operators,
Update 1.21 is officially online with a major feature: The weather!
Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: Gameplay option - Bad Weather
- Add: Weather - Cloudy
- Add: Weather - Rain
- Add: Weather - Snow
- Add: Weather - Rain and thunderstorm
- Add: Weather - Snow and thunderstorm
- Add: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
- Add: Sandbox tab - Weather
- Add: Difficulty option - Unlimited support**
- Add: Green hightlight of available attachments in terms of current weapons
- Improve: AI spawn logic near tasks
- Improve: Some maps optimisation
- Improve: Lighting rendering of some maps
- Improve: Sprint animations
- Improve: Main menu level
- Improve: Ocean caustics rendering in terms of camera location
- Fix: Some AI pathfinding of dog
- Fix: Initial behavior of AI in terms of current situation
- Fix: Missing muzzle brake on some weapons
- Fix: Some materials errors on Al-Jan province
- Fix: Regular army might not have vest
- Fix: Dog might not update location in operator editor
- Fix: Change DLSS might display incompatible DLSS mode
- Fix: Errors of task spawns on "The Gabriel" in Prisoner of war mode
- Fix: Attachment "Red-Ops" sight on "M1-Wild"
- Fix: Some errors of AI spawn in "Ancient ruins"
- Fix: Ocean caustics are too brightness at night
- Fix: Some errors texts
