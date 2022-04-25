 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 25 April 2022

Update 1.21: Weather

Last edited by Wendy

Dear operators,

Update 1.21 is officially online with a major feature: The weather!





Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: Gameplay option - Bad Weather

  • Add: Weather - Cloudy
  • Add: Weather - Rain
  • Add: Weather - Snow
  • Add: Weather - Rain and thunderstorm
  • Add: Weather - Snow and thunderstorm
  • Add: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
  • Add: Sandbox tab - Weather
  • Add: Difficulty option - Unlimited support**
  • Add: Green hightlight of available attachments in terms of current weapons
  • Improve: AI spawn logic near tasks
  • Improve: Some maps optimisation
  • Improve: Lighting rendering of some maps
  • Improve: Sprint animations
  • Improve: Main menu level
  • Improve: Ocean caustics rendering in terms of camera location
  • Fix: Some AI pathfinding of dog
  • Fix: Initial behavior of AI in terms of current situation
  • Fix: Missing muzzle brake on some weapons
  • Fix: Some materials errors on Al-Jan province
  • Fix: Regular army might not have vest
  • Fix: Dog might not update location in operator editor
  • Fix: Change DLSS might display incompatible DLSS mode
  • Fix: Errors of task spawns on "The Gabriel" in Prisoner of war mode
  • Fix: Attachment "Red-Ops" sight on "M1-Wild"
  • Fix: Some errors of AI spawn in "Ancient ruins"
  • Fix: Ocean caustics are too brightness at night
  • Fix: Some errors texts
