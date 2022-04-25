Greetings!
New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!
[Added]
- Added extra tooltip on the Inn
- Added breakable rocks at area 2 (Badlands) and area 4.
- Added interactions with houses (3 different interactions can happen)
- Increase max characters limit to 16
[Fixed/Improved]
- Left-Click on a character card to open the char info panel while on the quest job
- Fix bug on the town, clicks on character cards while interacting with the Temple, Blacksmith, etc., would make the Char Info panel appear
- Added 'Esc' shortcut to deselect the Selected current ability
- Rep Panel and Objectives Panel close all other panels on opening
- The Trader and Tavern panel would remain open after the next path or the end of the job
- Empty inventory with no items, could not equip a gem
- Fix a bug allowing to hire more characters than the limit
- Fix bug allowing to resurrect beyond characters limit
Stay safe!
Changed files in this update