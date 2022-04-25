 Skip to content

Paths & Danger update for 25 April 2022

#9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8619055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!

[Added]

  • Added extra tooltip on the Inn
  • Added breakable rocks at area 2 (Badlands) and area 4.
  • Added interactions with houses (3 different interactions can happen)
  • Increase max characters limit to 16

[Fixed/Improved]

  • Left-Click on a character card to open the char info panel while on the quest job
  • Fix bug on the town, clicks on character cards while interacting with the Temple, Blacksmith, etc., would make the Char Info panel appear
  • Added 'Esc' shortcut to deselect the Selected current ability
  • Rep Panel and Objectives Panel close all other panels on opening
  • The Trader and Tavern panel would remain open after the next path or the end of the job
  • Empty inventory with no items, could not equip a gem
  • Fix a bug allowing to hire more characters than the limit
  • Fix bug allowing to resurrect beyond characters limit

Stay safe!

