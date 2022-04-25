 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Timeline update for 25 April 2022

Version 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 8618947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Bugfix: Module selection not working in Windows machines.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1889321
  • Loading history…
Depot 1889322
  • Loading history…
Depot 1889323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.