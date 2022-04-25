 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

A-Star Theft update for 25 April 2022

KIMPES STUDIO: Put some unreleased music into the world!

Share · View all patches · Build 8618902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[h3][/h3]

Update 1.2.7

  • Added Kimpes Studio heist
  • Added vision cones for NPCs
  • Added objectives to Conspiracy
  • Added name tags to companions
  • Added new dialog lines
  • Added more particle effects
  • Added heist music tracks to the main menu, to play after the intro song
  • Remasted an older music track - Featured in the new heist!
  • Civilians can now crawl away from the player during gunfire
  • Changed loot highlights to show outside of Overview Mode
  • Improved movement to automatically move a few pixels to prevent annoying collisions
  • Improved how police spawn rate is affected by police aggression
  • Improved tutorial quality for the first visit to the safe house
  • Improved safe cracking mini game aesthetics
  • Improved explosion visual effects
  • Subtly tweaked the main menu logo
  • Fixed an issue where SWAT and police officers would not shoot the player
  • Fixed the User Interface staying invisible when exiting a mini game using a mouse click
  • Fixed an exploit with using cameras to lure guards
  • Fixed an issue where civilians would sometimes instantly call the police when frightened by crew members
  • Fixed circuit box not disabling power when destroyed by C4
  • Fixed Museum of the Artifact police vehicle clipping into another
  • Fixed UI objectives showing above mini games
  • Fixed a minor oversight with restricted area in Freeplay Apartments

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com

Changed files in this update

A-Star Theft Content Depot 1354751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.