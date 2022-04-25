KIMPES STUDIO: Put some unreleased music into the world!

[h3][/h3]
Update 1.2.7
- Added Kimpes Studio heist
- Added vision cones for NPCs
- Added objectives to Conspiracy
- Added name tags to companions
- Added new dialog lines
- Added more particle effects
- Added heist music tracks to the main menu, to play after the intro song
- Remasted an older music track - Featured in the new heist!
- Civilians can now crawl away from the player during gunfire
- Changed loot highlights to show outside of Overview Mode
- Improved movement to automatically move a few pixels to prevent annoying collisions
- Improved how police spawn rate is affected by police aggression
- Improved tutorial quality for the first visit to the safe house
- Improved safe cracking mini game aesthetics
- Improved explosion visual effects
- Subtly tweaked the main menu logo
- Fixed an issue where SWAT and police officers would not shoot the player
- Fixed the User Interface staying invisible when exiting a mini game using a mouse click
- Fixed an exploit with using cameras to lure guards
- Fixed an issue where civilians would sometimes instantly call the police when frightened by crew members
- Fixed circuit box not disabling power when destroyed by C4
- Fixed Museum of the Artifact police vehicle clipping into another
- Fixed UI objectives showing above mini games
- Fixed a minor oversight with restricted area in Freeplay Apartments
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
Changed files in this update