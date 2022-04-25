Update 1.1.917

Back with another update to fix some of the last issues that we have found.
- Fixed issue where players would not get the hat they selected in the lobby in the match
- Fixed issue where you could get stuck if releasing players from traps
- Unequip items held in hand when going to sleep
- Fixed issue where you sometimes would have to hold down the right mouse to rotate the camera
- Fixed bug that occurred if two players were chopping wood at the same place
- Improved swimming animation
- Bot’s footsteps are now played correctly
Our focus for the next updates is ironing out any remaining issues. So we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!
Changed files in this update