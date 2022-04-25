 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Killer in the cabin update for 25 April 2022

Update 1.1.917

Share · View all patches · Build 8618641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back with another update to fix some of the last issues that we have found.

  • Fixed issue where players would not get the hat they selected in the lobby in the match
  • Fixed issue where you could get stuck if releasing players from traps
  • Unequip items held in hand when going to sleep
  • Fixed issue where you sometimes would have to hold down the right mouse to rotate the camera
  • Fixed bug that occurred if two players were chopping wood at the same place
  • Improved swimming animation
  • Bot’s footsteps are now played correctly

Our focus for the next updates is ironing out any remaining issues. So we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!

Changed files in this update

Killer in the cabin Content Depot 1382191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.