Update 1.1.9711.0 / 1.1.9712.0

This update updates the Windows version to 1.1.9711.0 and Linux to 1.1.9712.0, respectively.
General
- Fixed crash on Linux when selecting FSR
- Fixed crash related to available projects
- Fixed crash related to placing systems
- Fixed crash during production simulation
- Fixed crash related to moving systems
- Fixed Achievement Architect
- Fixed Achievement Multi Tasker
- Add time control hotkeys
- Default binding for time pause toggle is now spacebar
Balancing
- Removed Liquid Gas resource input from EXSY module/system
- Increase upkeep of HCA
- Decrease workforce output of HCA
- Increase workforce output of CAB and QAT
- Decrease upkeep of CAB and QAT
- Removed tech dependency from BUHA and raised workforce requirement by 100
Changed files in this update