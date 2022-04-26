 Skip to content

Orbit.Industries update for 26 April 2022

Update 1.1.9711.0 / 1.1.9712.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update updates the Windows version to 1.1.9711.0 and Linux to 1.1.9712.0, respectively.

General

  • Fixed crash on Linux when selecting FSR
  • Fixed crash related to available projects
  • Fixed crash related to placing systems
  • Fixed crash during production simulation
  • Fixed crash related to moving systems
  • Fixed Achievement Architect
  • Fixed Achievement Multi Tasker
  • Add time control hotkeys
  • Default binding for time pause toggle is now spacebar

Balancing

  • Removed Liquid Gas resource input from EXSY module/system
  • Increase upkeep of HCA
  • Decrease workforce output of HCA
  • Increase workforce output of CAB and QAT
  • Decrease upkeep of CAB and QAT
  • Removed tech dependency from BUHA and raised workforce requirement by 100

