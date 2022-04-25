 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Renryuu: Ascension update for 25 April 2022

Update 22.04.25

Share · View all patches · Build 8618224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update 22.04.25 has no new content, but fixes a few small bugs and issues:

  • A new item in a chest at the start of the dry stone island (noulder riddle) will allow you to reset the riddle now. This'll prevent people from getting stuck when they mess up too badly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to lose war horses, and thus broke the displayed amount of horses that you have.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed you to use teleport stones in restricted areas when you used the skilltree or CG room.
  • Changed the ship to always spawn next to the main island of the brexeet isles when you leave the main base. This'll allow people to get back their ship, should they've used the teleport stone earlier and "lost" it.
  • Fixed Mira's Reflection skill.
  • Reduced the DEF value of enemies in the last vanguard battle against Lind, to make the fight more balanced.

Preview for the next update:

  • Our lovely angel Mira will have a new event in the next update, which'll unlock her wedding.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1809531
  • Loading history…
Depot 1809532
  • Loading history…
Depot 1809533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.