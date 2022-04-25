The update 22.04.25 has no new content, but fixes a few small bugs and issues:
- A new item in a chest at the start of the dry stone island (noulder riddle) will allow you to reset the riddle now. This'll prevent people from getting stuck when they mess up too badly.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to lose war horses, and thus broke the displayed amount of horses that you have.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed you to use teleport stones in restricted areas when you used the skilltree or CG room.
- Changed the ship to always spawn next to the main island of the brexeet isles when you leave the main base. This'll allow people to get back their ship, should they've used the teleport stone earlier and "lost" it.
- Fixed Mira's Reflection skill.
- Reduced the DEF value of enemies in the last vanguard battle against Lind, to make the fight more balanced.
Preview for the next update:
- Our lovely angel Mira will have a new event in the next update, which'll unlock her wedding.
