- Disable playa site
- Added new movable keyboard
- Added possibility to save changed Picture Adjustments settings for all videos
- Show Release notes after update
- Changed filter system for models and categories
- Little Changes UI central panel
- Added possibility to hide environment in settings
- Added possibility to resize flat video window
- Minor bug fixes and optimizations
PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 25 April 2022
2.0.16 Patch Notes
