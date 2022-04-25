 Skip to content

PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 25 April 2022

2.0.16 Patch Notes

2.0.16 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disable playa site
  • Added new movable keyboard
  • Added possibility to save changed Picture Adjustments settings for all videos
  • Show Release notes after update
  • Changed filter system for models and categories
  • Little Changes UI central panel
  • Added possibility to hide environment in settings
  • Added possibility to resize flat video window
  • Minor bug fixes and optimizations

