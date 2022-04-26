[v1.7.0] Added the new Necktie and String Tie patterns

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.7.0 update concerns the following:
■ New features
- Added new "Necktie" and "String Tie" patterns to Neck Accessories
■ Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the hair in the back couldn't be selected when front hair is hidden
- Fixed an issue that caused hairstyle preset items to be de-inverted when using the gizmo.
- Fixed an issue where the "Close" parameter of the mouth did not work in Photo Booth and exported models
- Fixed an issue that caused screen size recalculation upon startup
- Fixed an issue with the camera's parallel projection shortcut key
- Fixed an issue with sneakers that caused the inner laces to sink within the shoe
■ Changes
- In Neck Accessories, the label for the "Necktie" pattern was changed to "Short Tie"
- In Neck Accessories, the label for the "Ribbon" pattern was changed to "Pussycat Bow"
- Deleted unnecessary Debug.Log files
Necktie
String Tie
Changed files in this update