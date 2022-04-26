 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 26 April 2022

[v1.7.0] Added the new Necktie and String Tie patterns

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.7.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added new "Necktie" and "String Tie" patterns to Neck Accessories

■ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the hair in the back couldn't be selected when front hair is hidden
  • Fixed an issue that caused hairstyle preset items to be de-inverted when using the gizmo.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Close" parameter of the mouth did not work in Photo Booth and exported models
  • Fixed an issue that caused screen size recalculation upon startup
  • Fixed an issue with the camera's parallel projection shortcut key
  • Fixed an issue with sneakers that caused the inner laces to sink within the shoe

■ Changes

  • In Neck Accessories, the label for the "Necktie" pattern was changed to "Short Tie"
  • In Neck Accessories, the label for the "Ribbon" pattern was changed to "Pussycat Bow"
  • Deleted unnecessary Debug.Log files

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

Necktie

String Tie

Changed files in this update

