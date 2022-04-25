1.8f Update / April Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8618042 · Last edited 25 April 2022 – 11:59:05 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

added modding support for custom Go-Karts

added modding support for changing the sitting pose on custom trains

fixed savegame not loading if there is a flat ride in the park that somehow has a part of its platform deleted

fixed savegame not loading if it contains tracked rides of a ride type that does not exist (i.e., trying to load a savegame while missing some mods)

March 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2781239267

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2780978259

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2781129780

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2783717883

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2781015300

April 2022 Build Challenge

For April 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Splash Battle ride!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.