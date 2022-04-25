1.8f Update / April Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- added modding support for custom Go-Karts
- added modding support for changing the sitting pose on custom trains
- fixed savegame not loading if there is a flat ride in the park that somehow has a part of its platform deleted
- fixed savegame not loading if it contains tracked rides of a ride type that does not exist (i.e., trying to load a savegame while missing some mods)
March 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2781239267
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2780978259
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2781129780
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2783717883
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2781015300
April 2022 Build Challenge
For April 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Splash Battle ride!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update