Patchnotes: Alpha11v9 Bugfixs / New launcher / Somes news

Hello merchant !
bugs:
- fix bug with auto-withdraw from shop after loading
- fix bug where mercenaries are not visible in your guild
- fix missing “Idle” animation on thief
- fix “loop” on tutorial with guild creation
- fix “invisible” items on heroes hud
- fix “invisible” mercenaries
- fix “negative” stats on heroes
finetuning:
- more resolutions options and custom
New game launcher:
We had reports about graphics issues, many of them are due to bad resolutions handling on large screen. We created this launcher to have the possibility to set graphics settings before launching the game; more functionalities will be added in the future.
- new game launcher
- graphics settings on game launcher
- mods loading (prototype)
Balancing
- Guilds take more xp from heroes
- Quest give more xp
- Guilds stability goes down less
Otherwise we are working on two news features: a competitive system with other guild and the ability to pay for contracts with new actions. Dev diary cooming-soon !
Changed files in this update