Merchant of Phenistoria update for 25 April 2022

Patchnotes: Alpha11v9 Bugfixs / New launcher / Somes news

Patchnotes: Alpha11v9 · Build 8617981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello merchant !

bugs:

  • fix bug with auto-withdraw from shop after loading
  • fix bug where mercenaries are not visible in your guild
  • fix missing “Idle” animation on thief
  • fix “loop” on tutorial with guild creation
  • fix “invisible” items on heroes hud
  • fix “invisible” mercenaries
  • fix “negative” stats on heroes

finetuning:

  • more resolutions options and custom

New game launcher:

We had reports about graphics issues, many of them are due to bad resolutions handling on large screen. We created this launcher to have the possibility to set graphics settings before launching the game; more functionalities will be added in the future.

  • new game launcher
  • graphics settings on game launcher
  • mods loading (prototype)

Balancing

  • Guilds take more xp from heroes
  • Quest give more xp
  • Guilds stability goes down less

Otherwise we are working on two news features: a competitive system with other guild and the ability to pay for contracts with new actions. Dev diary cooming-soon !

