PATCH 2.2 MAIN BRANCH RELEASE

Hello, explorers 👋
We are proud to announce that the 2.2 update is moving from beta to the main branch! Special thank you to all of our beta testers, your feedback and help is always greatly appreciated ♥
If you want to continue with your saves from the beta you need to manually copy them to the other folder.
✨FEATURES
- New tutorial and game start. The tutorial is now split into parts allowing users to get in game faster and use the learned knowledge as they need it. Also it is more immersive and allows adding tutorials for new features without bloating the start of the game.
- New player hands model.
- Rest is no longer a parameter. Players can still sleep but there is no more occasional annoyance with closing eyes and yawning. We found that mechanic overly lacking in depth and meaning so it is removed until we can improve upon the system.
- New sounds for all pistols, shotguns and some rifles. More to come in upcoming patches.
- Multiple simultaneous missions. Players can now take on up to 5 missions at any moment.
- New Custom Difficulty Settings. Over 15 parameters are exposed to change like - amount of enemies, time till tide, item durability, enemy damage, disable tracers for enemies etc. It can be tweaked both ways to make the game harder or easier then it is now or play quite differently.
- Improved graphics. New tree models, terrain retexture, grass and overall more detail, dynamic shadows on Effects - Medium to High.
- New voice lines for Mimics.
- Shooting range added. It's a separate location that can be accessed from Vanno base. It has multiple minigames and also you can try any weapon that is allowed on your security level for free, including upgrades and attachments. It also serves as a training facility with 2 tutorial parts unlocking with gaining Security Level.
- New multiple hand poses for gun handling. Improves hand visuals and style depending on grip position and angle.-AK-like guns can have their mag ejected using another mag.
🧪CHANGES AND BALANCE
- Improved CPU performance.
- Index Grip is changed to be purely controlled by Grab event from SteamVR Settings without any hardcode inside the game, so it can be tweaked to your heart's desire. If you are having trouble please reset your bindings to the Default ones.
- Improved usability for the delivery box, now it opens upwards and has better signaling.
- Refactored cigarettes, now only one can be in the mouth, but it is properly saved and can be lit while in mouth.
- New upgrades to increase tube mag shotgun capacity.
- Web anomaly has sound feedback for damage application.
- IIz-81,SKS and short mag and 7-62x39, Moved to Access lvl 2 and reduced in price.
- Ammo costs more overall, more steep increase in prices for high tier stuff. So you can save money in low tier locations with low tier ammo.
- Increase in Armor Penetration for: 7-62x51 FMJ, 7-62x39 AP, 7-62x54R AP, 7-62x54R FMJ, 9x39 AP
- Reduced effective range for 12x70 Slug .
- Increased ammo per box to 30 for - 5-45x39, 5-56х45, 7-62x39 .
- More realistically differentiating weight for different ammo.
- Player now starts with Access Lvl 0, some equipment moved accordingly.
- Grenades reduced in cost.
- Secondary missions award less to account for having 5 missions simultaneously.
- More drastic growth for secondary mission rewards depending on location. Higher tier locations award considerably more.
- Artifact weight reduced.
- Fragment Crit zone moved from the head to chest area.
- Changed Realistic difficulty preset to increase niether enemy hp nor amount.
- Sec level 2 award is moved to a new priority mission in Bolotki Village.
- TT bullet speed reduced to match realistic values.
- PPSH and PPSH sawoff have more difference in their stats. BTW is PPSH is not shooting suddenly; it's most likely caused by not resetting the trigger all the way.
- Changed some weapon prices.
- Double barrel shotgun variants have more stat differences in their lineup.
🔨BUG FIXES
- Pistol mags fall through if ejected straight to the backpack.
- Fixed shadow artifacts when flashlight shadow combines with light sources in the environment.
- Fixed phantom items in players' backpacks that are not visible but take up weight.
- Fixed hard to remove attachments from weapons.
- Fixed mimics not reacting properly to bullet hits.
- Fixed various sounds being too loud.
- Fixed lightning anomalies spawning underground.
