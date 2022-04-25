 Skip to content

Tabletop Creator update for 25 April 2022

New Update (2022.1.10a)

Build 8617834

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🔧 Improvements
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix memory resources not being released on project close.
  • Fix unicode text tag not working in the variable screen preview text.

