New Update (2022.1.10a)

🔧 Improvements
- Update the Tabletop Creator Official Manual / Documentation to include all the new features and changes included in the last months updates.
- Update to Unity 2021.3.0f1 LTS.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix memory resources not being released on project close.
- Fix unicode text tag not working in the variable screen preview text.
📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator
📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬
https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/
Changed files in this update