Voidigo update for 25 April 2022

Voidigo v0.4.0 - The Upgrade Update

Voidigo v0.4.0 - The Upgrade Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Check out the full update artwork by Monika Tuominen:
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/lRlOxz

---**

**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]

  • Powerup Upgrades - A new way to make your powerups stronger! Instead of picking up duplicates of the same powerup you now upgrade them! Upgrades can have a different rarity than the powerup and all upgrades have a description so you know exactly what they do!
  • New achievements!
NEW POWERUPS
  • Grenade Bullet Lotion
  • Sun Bullet Lotion
  • Weptek Whetstone
  • Snake Boot
  • Bomb Boot
  • Soul Boot
  • Weptek Boot
  • Bone Boot
  • Rat Boot
  • Bat Boot
  • Crab Boot
  • Protectus Boot
  • Emeraldon Boot
  • Frog Boot
  • Antivoid Rehand
  • Void Rehand
  • Banana Rehand
  • Snake Egg Rehand
  • Frog Rehand
  • Rat Rehand
  • Bat Rehand
  • Shotgun Rehand
  • Soul Rehand
  • Protectus Rehand
  • Mother Ship
  • Beacon Machine Gun Turret
  • Beacon Antivoid Turret
  • Beacon Emeraldon Turret
  • Beacon Shotgun Turret
  • Beacon Electricity Turret
  • Beacon Fire Turret
  • Beacon Rocket Turret
  • Beacon Poison Turret

---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]

  • Room Challenges can now reward Upgrade bundles, Powerup Bundles and Recharges.
  • Currency Eater - Can not get hurt during battle anymore. Now also rewards Upgrade Bundles, Powerup Bundles and Recharges.
  • Beating all bosses in a world now rewards you with an Upgrade Bundle.
  • After the first world the shop will now feature paid powerup upgrades.
  • Voidweaver can now reward an Upgrade Bundle.
  • Buying out the shop now awards one Upgrade Bundle and one Powerup Bundle.
  • Seller - Does not have an interact prompt when not interactable. Prompt now specifies that it wants 'Shards'.
  • Recharger - Does not have an interact prompt when not interactable. Can now be stomp skipped.
  • Ghost Quest - Does not have an interact prompt when not interactable.
  • Healthgulper - Prompt now says ‘three’ when rewarding three powerups.
  • World map is now always centered.
  • Traffic Light Challenge - More objects now get paused during Red Light. Enemy weapons now also pause and they do not get the stun effect anymore. Now allows the player to travel a bit faster during red light, however now also checks for player input.
  • Walls are Lava Challenge - Now only fails if player speed is above a certain value or during active player input.
  • Jhase now immediately awards the buyout bonus, even if angry or scared.
  • Companions now tint towards area color during battle.
  • Camera now focuses on the shop counter when the player approaches Jhase.
  • Gamepad - Can now be activated with analog stick movement again, but is now based on how much it moved since last frame instead of just being over a certain value.
UI CHANGES
  • Companion health bar size is now based on their max health.
  • Powerup Tab Menu - You are now able to scroll through Powerup descriptions by using the right analog stick. Powerups are now automatically selected as you move through them.

---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]

  • Recyclers and Double Shops now spawn a maximum of three times per world.
  • Beacon areas are now able to not have an interactable.
  • Rare powerups now have a very small chance to spawn in Antlantis. Ultra Rare powerups now have a very small chance to spawn in Porko Land.
POWERUP BALANCING
  • Companions now get stronger when upgraded instead of duplicating.
  • Beacon Break - Now pauses the same way as the Traffic Light Challenge.
  • Shocking Icon - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
  • Unstable Beacons - Lasers are now spaced out evenly and able to break one wall.
  • Weptek Accuracy Optimizer - Now adds slight homing and affects more kinds of bullet movements.
  • Emeraldon Shielding - Now also gets a damage increase when upgraded.
  • The Emeraldon Anticurse - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
  • Antivoid Combo Strike - Can now be charged stronger.
  • Blossom Bud - Now heals when watered.
  • Weptek Projectile Accelerator - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Common'.
  • Volt Rounds - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
  • Boom Bomb Button - Lowered damage.
WEAPON BALANCING
  • Longshot - Does more damage.
  • Hammererer - Does less damage to bosses.
  • Begunner - Bigger clip.
  • Bay Bow - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon', does slightly less damage.
  • Magic Hat - Now 'Ultra Rare' instead of 'Rare'.
  • Coldoid Piercer - Does more damage. Ice element has bigger radius and longer lifetime.
NPC BALANCING
  • Prophecy Laser - Slower movement speed.
  • Lowered max health of grunts (enemies with weapons) and bosses in the North.
  • Ugglur Scout Leader - Slightly longer tell time before attack.

---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]

  • Fixed a crash when Room Challenges tried to reward a powerup but the player already had every single powerup in the game.
  • Fixed a bug where failing a Room Challenge when dead would revive the player.
  • Fixed loop achievements not updating when ending a run at the World End Portal.
  • Fixed a bug causing bosses to target companions more than intended.
POWERUP FIXES
  • Emeraldon Shielding - Now shoots lasers in the correct direction when triggered by non-shield blocks.
UI FIXES
  • Passage Map - Fixed a bug causing one area in each world to not highlight when standing next to a passage.

