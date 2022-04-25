Voidigo v0.4.0 - The Upgrade Update

Check out the full update artwork by Monika Tuominen:
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/lRlOxz
- Powerup Upgrades - A new way to make your powerups stronger! Instead of picking up duplicates of the same powerup you now upgrade them! Upgrades can have a different rarity than the powerup and all upgrades have a description so you know exactly what they do!
- New achievements!
NEW POWERUPS
- Grenade Bullet Lotion
- Sun Bullet Lotion
- Weptek Whetstone
- Snake Boot
- Bomb Boot
- Soul Boot
- Weptek Boot
- Bone Boot
- Rat Boot
- Bat Boot
- Crab Boot
- Protectus Boot
- Emeraldon Boot
- Frog Boot
- Antivoid Rehand
- Void Rehand
- Banana Rehand
- Snake Egg Rehand
- Frog Rehand
- Rat Rehand
- Bat Rehand
- Shotgun Rehand
- Soul Rehand
- Protectus Rehand
- Mother Ship
- Beacon Machine Gun Turret
- Beacon Antivoid Turret
- Beacon Emeraldon Turret
- Beacon Shotgun Turret
- Beacon Electricity Turret
- Beacon Fire Turret
- Beacon Rocket Turret
- Beacon Poison Turret
---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]
- Room Challenges can now reward Upgrade bundles, Powerup Bundles and Recharges.
- Currency Eater - Can not get hurt during battle anymore. Now also rewards Upgrade Bundles, Powerup Bundles and Recharges.
- Beating all bosses in a world now rewards you with an Upgrade Bundle.
- After the first world the shop will now feature paid powerup upgrades.
- Voidweaver can now reward an Upgrade Bundle.
- Buying out the shop now awards one Upgrade Bundle and one Powerup Bundle.
- Seller - Does not have an interact prompt when not interactable. Prompt now specifies that it wants 'Shards'.
- Recharger - Does not have an interact prompt when not interactable. Can now be stomp skipped.
- Ghost Quest - Does not have an interact prompt when not interactable.
- Healthgulper - Prompt now says ‘three’ when rewarding three powerups.
- World map is now always centered.
- Traffic Light Challenge - More objects now get paused during Red Light. Enemy weapons now also pause and they do not get the stun effect anymore. Now allows the player to travel a bit faster during red light, however now also checks for player input.
- Walls are Lava Challenge - Now only fails if player speed is above a certain value or during active player input.
- Jhase now immediately awards the buyout bonus, even if angry or scared.
- Companions now tint towards area color during battle.
- Camera now focuses on the shop counter when the player approaches Jhase.
- Gamepad - Can now be activated with analog stick movement again, but is now based on how much it moved since last frame instead of just being over a certain value.
UI CHANGES
- Companion health bar size is now based on their max health.
- Powerup Tab Menu - You are now able to scroll through Powerup descriptions by using the right analog stick. Powerups are now automatically selected as you move through them.
---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]
- Recyclers and Double Shops now spawn a maximum of three times per world.
- Beacon areas are now able to not have an interactable.
- Rare powerups now have a very small chance to spawn in Antlantis. Ultra Rare powerups now have a very small chance to spawn in Porko Land.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Companions now get stronger when upgraded instead of duplicating.
- Beacon Break - Now pauses the same way as the Traffic Light Challenge.
- Shocking Icon - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
- Unstable Beacons - Lasers are now spaced out evenly and able to break one wall.
- Weptek Accuracy Optimizer - Now adds slight homing and affects more kinds of bullet movements.
- Emeraldon Shielding - Now also gets a damage increase when upgraded.
- The Emeraldon Anticurse - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
- Antivoid Combo Strike - Can now be charged stronger.
- Blossom Bud - Now heals when watered.
- Weptek Projectile Accelerator - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Common'.
- Volt Rounds - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare'.
- Boom Bomb Button - Lowered damage.
WEAPON BALANCING
- Longshot - Does more damage.
- Hammererer - Does less damage to bosses.
- Begunner - Bigger clip.
- Bay Bow - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon', does slightly less damage.
- Magic Hat - Now 'Ultra Rare' instead of 'Rare'.
- Coldoid Piercer - Does more damage. Ice element has bigger radius and longer lifetime.
NPC BALANCING
- Prophecy Laser - Slower movement speed.
- Lowered max health of grunts (enemies with weapons) and bosses in the North.
- Ugglur Scout Leader - Slightly longer tell time before attack.
---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]
- Fixed a crash when Room Challenges tried to reward a powerup but the player already had every single powerup in the game.
- Fixed a bug where failing a Room Challenge when dead would revive the player.
- Fixed loop achievements not updating when ending a run at the World End Portal.
- Fixed a bug causing bosses to target companions more than intended.
POWERUP FIXES
- Emeraldon Shielding - Now shoots lasers in the correct direction when triggered by non-shield blocks.
UI FIXES
- Passage Map - Fixed a bug causing one area in each world to not highlight when standing next to a passage.
