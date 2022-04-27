 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ELYON update for 27 April 2022

Patch Notes - April 27, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8617656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Notice

* A new Mana Awakening Season will begin on May 25.
  • In the future, Honor Points will reset monthly. The first reset will occur on May 25, and more information regarding this system will be shared on that day.

 

Event

[Meteor Shower]

Event Period

April 27 (after maintenance) - May 11 (before maintenance)

Event Details

Astronomers are investigating mysterious meteors that have crashed onto the festival island - an Observation Telescope Box will be given to you daily with the 30 minute Playtime Reward to help them with their research.

Upon completing the quest, you will receive an [Event] Gift Full of Wishes item that contains one of the following:

[table] [tr] [th]Item[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Golden Starlight Magic Stone[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Purple Starlight Magic Stone[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Blue Starlight Magic Stone[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Traces of Dimensional Mana[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Violet Sky Crystal[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Blue Sky Crystal[/td] [/tr] [/table]
 

[Porong’s Orb Machine]
* Event has ended.
[Messenger of Flowers]
* Event has ended.

 

Content

* Elyon Pass has been updated for May 2022. You can find the new items [here](https://elyon.playkakaogames.com/news/974).
  • Transcendent Balance Rune Powder can now be bought via the Growth Merchant found in Footholds, with a weekly purchase restriction of 120.

Fixed Issues

* Made improvements to the item collection logic when both Normal and Premium Pets with Magnetic Collection are summoned concurrently.

  • Removed the part from Slayer's Blood Drain tooltip guide video where the wrong amount of Vigor was being consumed.

  • Fixed an issue where the Stun duration displayed in Rune Attribute’s Electric Reflection tooltip guide video was 1 sec instead of 1.5 sec.

  • Fixed an issue where Legendary Moment of the Steal Equipment was not being dropped in the Abandoned Underground Temple.

  • Fixed an issue where the maximum number of Inventory Slot space available displayed in the UI was 169 spaces instead of 160 spaces.

  • Fixed an issue where Blessed Luminus Fusion's Expected Result showed Blessed Luminus instead of normal Luminus.

  • Fixed an issue where the Archer's weapon was not included in the Airship quest reward.

  • Fixed an issue where Elyon Pass Shop was abnormally being reset in certain situations.

  • Fixed an issue where Accessory Upgrade Stones were not being dropped in the Abandoned Underground Temple.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.