Patch Notes - April 27, 2022

Notice
* A new Mana Awakening Season will begin on May 25.
- In the future, Honor Points will reset monthly. The first reset will occur on May 25, and more information regarding this system will be shared on that day.
Event
[Meteor Shower]
Event Period
April 27 (after maintenance) - May 11 (before maintenance)
Event Details
Astronomers are investigating mysterious meteors that have crashed onto the festival island - an Observation Telescope Box will be given to you daily with the 30 minute Playtime Reward to help them with their research.
Upon completing the quest, you will receive an [Event] Gift Full of Wishes item that contains one of the following:
[table] [tr] [th]Item[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Golden Starlight Magic Stone[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Purple Starlight Magic Stone[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Blue Starlight Magic Stone[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Traces of Dimensional Mana[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Violet Sky Crystal[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Blue Sky Crystal[/td] [/tr] [/table]
[Porong’s Orb Machine]
[Messenger of Flowers]
Content
* Elyon Pass has been updated for May 2022. You can find the new items [here](https://elyon.playkakaogames.com/news/974).
- Transcendent Balance Rune Powder can now be bought via the Growth Merchant found in Footholds, with a weekly purchase restriction of 120.
Fixed Issues
* Made improvements to the item collection logic when both Normal and Premium Pets with Magnetic Collection are summoned concurrently.
Removed the part from Slayer's Blood Drain tooltip guide video where the wrong amount of Vigor was being consumed.
Fixed an issue where the Stun duration displayed in Rune Attribute’s Electric Reflection tooltip guide video was 1 sec instead of 1.5 sec.
Fixed an issue where Legendary Moment of the Steal Equipment was not being dropped in the Abandoned Underground Temple.
Fixed an issue where the maximum number of Inventory Slot space available displayed in the UI was 169 spaces instead of 160 spaces.
Fixed an issue where Blessed Luminus Fusion's Expected Result showed Blessed Luminus instead of normal Luminus.
Fixed an issue where the Archer's weapon was not included in the Airship quest reward.
Fixed an issue where Elyon Pass Shop was abnormally being reset in certain situations.
Fixed an issue where Accessory Upgrade Stones were not being dropped in the Abandoned Underground Temple.
