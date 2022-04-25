1 - Added cover for pit (It is self moving with button and also helps to push car out if it is stuck in it
2 - Improved car handling - they will not straighten out when going sideways in high speeds by pressing throttle (that was stupid)
ALSO now you can make burnouts by just revving, dropping in first and applying brakes
ALSO dropping in 1st with full throttle will no longer lower revs to 2k preventing wheelspin.
My Garage update for 25 April 2022
UPDATE 25/04
