Lost Valley - Patch 1.3.47 (Beta Branch still 1.3.48)

Changelog
- Fixed a very large desynchronization issue that would occur with spells, items or magic effects that affect ability score checks. The #1 offender was the magic item "Stone of Good Luck", and spells such as Guidance, Bless and Bane.
- Fixed a desynchronization that occurred when you open a monster details in the bestiary
Known issues & Workaround
- If you get "Error loading: Could not recover the necessary multiplayer information from other players" when trying to launch the campaign in Multiplayer, make sure your computer's clock is showing the proper time. If it's not synchronized properly with real time, the security token generated may be invalid, thus locking you out of playing online. This error can also happen if your anti-virus or internet security is blocking the files transfer
- Unless you are on the Beta Branch 1.3.48, the giants will turn hostile when you enter their camp
- If the exit area disappears when you are in the city, you can still leave by opening the map and fast traveling to the exit, that should automatically get you back to the World Map.
- If you free Rugan the Giant in the Swamps, do not attempt to explore the area with him in your party. You need to leave the Swamps immediately with him, otherwise he can get permanently stuck - for example, if you manage to teleport into the Spider Cave with him (no solution outside reloading an older save).
- Please see the screenshots below if you're confused as to how to guide Rugan outside the swamps.
How to go to Beta branch (1.3.48):
- Right click Solasta in your Steam Library
- Click Properties
- Go to BETAS tab
- Select betabranch in the list
- Click OK
- The update should download now
- To go back to the main branch, just do the same and select "None" in the list.
- Reminder: Players on the Beta Branch can only play with other players on the Beta branch, so make sure people you play with also switch to the Beta Branch!
- Changelog: The giants in 1.3.48 should no longer be hostile if you enter their camp, unless you saved inside the cave and exit directly in their camp (workaround: leave the cave through the other exit, which leads you next to the Forge Outpost)
Note: We are working on a large update to fix most of the issues brought up during the last week, such as Rugan getting stuck in the swamps or some NPCs not continuing their quest properly. Hopefully we can roll it out on the Beta Branch later this week for people who are having these issues.
Changed files in this update