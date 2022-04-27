PATCH NOTES V1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8617411 · Last edited 27 April 2022 – 23:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Added options for players with color vision deficiencies – COLOR ASSIST TYPE A, B and C. These can be found in OPTIONS > GAMEPLAY > TETRIMINO COLORS. These new options add patterns to the MagicMinos in CONNECTED/CONNECTED VS, and to TRADITIONAL Tetriminos to make them easier to identify.

Changed the default NEXT QUEUE display to 4 instead of 1.

The word TAP is now displayed when reviving in CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS if you fail to TAP 3 times consecutively.

Fixed an issue in ZONE BATTLE where, in rare cases, Tetriminos would not appear and the game would not progress during the second match when a player had a poor network connection.

Changed the default cursor position in CONNECTED to your highest-cleared Area.

Changed the default cursor position in CONNECTED VS lobbies to BOSS instead of READY.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

NOTE: V1.3.1 PLAYERS WILL ONLY MATCHMAKE WITH PLAYERS ON V1.3.1 OR LATER.

テトリミノスキンにカラーアシスト タイプA,B,Cを追加。

カラーアシストを選んで頂くことで、コネクテッドのマジックミノ及び、既存のカラーミノが模様つきになります。

NEXT表示数のデフォルトを1から4に変更。

コネクテッド、コネクテッドバトルのREVIVE中にタップを促す表示を追加。（タップを3連続で失敗すると表示されます）

ZONEバトルで通信状態が良くないときに稀に発生する、2試合目以降にテトリミノが出現せずゲームが進行しない問題を修正。

コネクテッドのArea選択画面でのカーソル初期位置を最高到達Areaに変更。

コネクテッドバトルのマッチングルームで、Boss枠のカーソル初期位置をBoss選択に変更。

その他、軽微な問題修正と調整。

NOTE: V1.3.1にアップデート後は、V1.3.1以降のプレイヤーとのみマッチメイクを行うことができます。