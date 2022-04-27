PATCH NOTES V1.3.1

Added options for players with color vision deficiencies – COLOR ASSIST TYPE A, B and C. These can be found in OPTIONS > GAMEPLAY > TETRIMINO COLORS. These new options add patterns to the MagicMinos in CONNECTED/CONNECTED VS, and to TRADITIONAL Tetriminos to make them easier to identify.
Changed the default NEXT QUEUE display to 4 instead of 1.
The word TAP is now displayed when reviving in CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS if you fail to TAP 3 times consecutively.
Fixed an issue in ZONE BATTLE where, in rare cases, Tetriminos would not appear and the game would not progress during the second match when a player had a poor network connection.
Changed the default cursor position in CONNECTED to your highest-cleared Area.
Changed the default cursor position in CONNECTED VS lobbies to BOSS instead of READY.
Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.
NOTE: V1.3.1 PLAYERS WILL ONLY MATCHMAKE WITH PLAYERS ON V1.3.1 OR LATER.
テトリミノスキンにカラーアシスト タイプA,B,Cを追加。
カラーアシストを選んで頂くことで、コネクテッドのマジックミノ及び、既存のカラーミノが模様つきになります。
NEXT表示数のデフォルトを1から4に変更。
コネクテッド、コネクテッドバトルのREVIVE中にタップを促す表示を追加。（タップを3連続で失敗すると表示されます）
ZONEバトルで通信状態が良くないときに稀に発生する、2試合目以降にテトリミノが出現せずゲームが進行しない問題を修正。
コネクテッドのArea選択画面でのカーソル初期位置を最高到達Areaに変更。
コネクテッドバトルのマッチングルームで、Boss枠のカーソル初期位置をBoss選択に変更。
その他、軽微な問題修正と調整。
NOTE: V1.3.1にアップデート後は、V1.3.1以降のプレイヤーとのみマッチメイクを行うことができます。
Changed files in this update