Update - April 24

Hi all,

Sorry for the long delay between updates. I didn't have any new features to add this time, so I took the opportunity to bug hunt and deal with issues that I've known about for some time but hadn't gotten around to fixing yet.

The biggest and most time-consuming one was to track down and eliminate the long 10+ second pauses that would occasionally occur when the pathfinding broke down and had to brute force a path. Upon refactoring and restructuring some things under the hood, I think I've managed to get rid of the problem.

I also took the time to update the Unit Rotation tutorial to use the Order of Battle screen instead of the context menus. Using the context menu to withdraw units wasn't very intuitive, so I removed that ability without updating the corresponding tutorial. Apologies for any inconvenience.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Updated the unit rotation tutorial.

Updated pathfinding so long pauses in the game should no longer happen.

Fixed issue with units returned from raids continuing to fire forever.

Fixed bug with cancelling scheduled orders.

Tweaked formatting of pilot lists in Aerodrome screen.

Adjusted enemy offensives to focus more on the first line of defense rather than attacking everything indiscriminately.

Fixed crash with grenades upgrade caused due to a missing tooltip.

Fixed reserve unit names generated when starting a new game.

Thanks for playing!