Version 740: Weekly Build with Various Improvements

Adjustments from "Omnibomb" patch feedback:
We wanted to make sure to address as many issues as we could from the last patch, just a reminder that we do read our community's feedback and bug reports and try to address as many things as we can while continuing to work on the stuff in for the future in our roadmap.
- Adjusted bomb geometry to make the edge of the bomb where fins rise up a flat plane to prevent leaving small gaps that act as headpeeks
- Moved map screen version of match timeline (map order) to a different position where it's less cluttered, and adjusted it to work vertically
- Fixed characters looking up slightly in customization screen instead of forward
- Fixed issue where you could suddenly hear people jogging in versus screen
- Fix regarding bug reports where players would load two map backgrounds at the same time
- Adjusted ingmar to fix issue with how it could shoot through walls
Level Object Changes:
- Dome beach sand ramps hitboxes redone to address old issue of shooting "air" near the bunkers
- Dome beach sand ramps physics redone to address issues having to jump over the lip, and grenades falling under the sand
- Fixed issue where you could not walk up onto certain doorways from beach in dome without jumping (probably)
- Fixed issue where you could not ping or pick up items through interior open doorways without doors on dome (this will only apply to future maps unfortunately)
- Updated killhouse background area where you could walk slightly outside the map and see through the walls
- Adjusted bank clock prefab for parkour reasons (let us know if this blocks any vent in any existing maps)
Changed files in this update