BEACHED update for 25 April 2022

0.27 - Proximity Voice Chat & Skin Inventory

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW - Proximity Voice Chat
NEW - Skin Inventory (located in main menu) can now view purchased skins!

Various bug fixes

WIPED - US EAST 1 & EU CENTRAL 1 WIPED
(New Wipe Schedule - [Weekly] Monday's 12:00 am PST)

