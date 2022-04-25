 Skip to content

Hats and Hand Grenades update for 25 April 2022

Patch 4.24.2022 - Quality of life update

Today's patch doesn't include any new content or features. BUT! It addresses a ton of bugs, crashes, and quality of life issues:

  • Fixed disappearing hat bug
  • Fixed disappearing grenade bug
  • Fixed hat trajectory when shot off head
  • Players can only see their own grenade aiming reticle when playing online
  • Gun aim and grenade radius lines are more visible
  • Fixed main menu input bug that prevented players from progressing by pressing "A" on controller
  • Various crash fixes
  • Grenade reticles no longer fly off screen if their user is killed
  • Camera moves faster between respawns
  • Improved camera movement and zooming
  • Fixed mismatched hats bug between online players in King of the Hat mode
  • Fixed melee hitboxes
  • Better hat synchronization between online players
  • Players can only see their teammates names pop up when playing online

Thanks for playing!

