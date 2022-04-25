Patch 4.24.2022 - Quality of life update

Today's patch doesn't include any new content or features. BUT! It addresses a ton of bugs, crashes, and quality of life issues:
- Fixed disappearing hat bug
- Fixed disappearing grenade bug
- Fixed hat trajectory when shot off head
- Players can only see their own grenade aiming reticle when playing online
- Gun aim and grenade radius lines are more visible
- Fixed main menu input bug that prevented players from progressing by pressing "A" on controller
- Various crash fixes
- Grenade reticles no longer fly off screen if their user is killed
- Camera moves faster between respawns
- Improved camera movement and zooming
- Fixed mismatched hats bug between online players in King of the Hat mode
- Fixed melee hitboxes
- Better hat synchronization between online players
- Players can only see their teammates names pop up when playing online
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update