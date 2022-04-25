 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

AI Roguelite update for 25 April 2022

04/24/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8616332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for multiple resolutions and windowed mode
  • Added support for specifying a custom model which will be downloaded from the huggingface.co website. The calibration tool will then be automatically run for the newly downloaded model.

Highest-priority known issues to fix in a future update:

  • Issue where some sometimes entity names being generated are bogus
  • Quests need to be more interesting. Perhaps the main quest will be always active, but events can trigger side quests. Entity/story generation could be dependent on tracked quest.

Feel free to comment if you have any ideas/suggestions.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.