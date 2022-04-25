04/24/2022

- Added support for multiple resolutions and windowed mode
- Added support for specifying a custom model which will be downloaded from the huggingface.co website. The calibration tool will then be automatically run for the newly downloaded model.
Highest-priority known issues to fix in a future update:
- Issue where some sometimes entity names being generated are bogus
- Quests need to be more interesting. Perhaps the main quest will be always active, but events can trigger side quests. Entity/story generation could be dependent on tracked quest.
Feel free to comment if you have any ideas/suggestions.
Changed files in this update